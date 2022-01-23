Tractor Girls at Keynsham

Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 09:27 Ipswich Town Women travel to Keynsham Town this afternoon looking to build on last week’s 9-0 hammering of bottom club Hounslow (2pm). The Tractor Girls remain top of FA National League Southern Premier Division, six points ahead of Oxford in second having played a game more than the U's and seven in front of Southampton, who have three games in hand on Town. Last week’s thrashing of Hounslow saw the Blues returning to winning ways after failing to win their previous two matches, the 3-1 loss at Oxford towards the end of last year and then the 1-1 home draw with Portsmouth in their opening match of 2022. “Think it was definitely important,” forward Maddie Biggs reflected. “Obviously in the last two games we hadn’t had the wins that we wanted so to get the win and the goals will really be a big boost for us this week.” Looking ahead to today’s match against ninth-placed Keynsham, who Town smashed 11-2 at home earlier in the season, she added: “Every game’s different. Teams could change their formation in the week depending on who they’re playing, so we just have to focus on Sunday and then focus on the challenges that we face when we’re there.” The Blues are in action again on Wednesday when they host Gillingham at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe (KO 7.45pm). 🎥 Town forward Maddie Biggs speaks to us ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Keynsham Town.#itfc pic.twitter.com/168WxMeGTI — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 20, 2022 🎥 Town boss Joe Sheehan speaks to us ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Keynsham Town.#itfc pic.twitter.com/zZ2lPIk4EZ — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 21, 2022 ⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚽️



🆚 Keynsham Town



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The AJN Stadium, BS31 2BE



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 £6 Entry#itfc pic.twitter.com/irWLOTHLbj — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 23, 2022

Photo: Ross Halls



