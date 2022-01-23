Town Recall Simpson From Swindon Loan
Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 15:01
Town have recalled striker Tyreece Simpson from his season-long loan at League Two Swindon.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a hugely impressive spell at the County Ground, scoring 11 goals in 28 starts and two sub appearances.
The last of those goals came in yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers.
Swindon director of football, Ben Chorley told his club’s official website: “I think it shows the success the club has made with our loans. Tyreece made massive strides here.
“His development and his games and goals for a 19-year-old inexperienced lad was fantastic.
“He's another young player that goes back to his club 100 per cent better tactically and technically. We wish him all the best in his career.”
Simpson has made four sub appearances in the league for the Blues as well as two starts and one sub appearance in the EFL Trophy
Photos: TWTD/Action Images
