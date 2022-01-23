Town Recall Simpson From Swindon Loan

Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 15:01 Town have recalled striker Tyreece Simpson from his season-long loan at League Two Swindon. The 19-year-old enjoyed a hugely impressive spell at the County Ground, scoring 11 goals in 28 starts and two sub appearances. The last of those goals came in yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Bristol Rovers. Swindon director of football, Ben Chorley told his club’s official website: “I think it shows the success the club has made with our loans. Tyreece made massive strides here. “His development and his games and goals for a 19-year-old inexperienced lad was fantastic. “He's another young player that goes back to his club 100 per cent better tactically and technically. We wish him all the best in his career.” Simpson has made four sub appearances in the league for the Blues as well as two starts and one sub appearance in the EFL Trophy

Photos: TWTD/Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dyersdream added 15:07 - Jan 23

Strange one unless one of our strikers are being shipped out 0

ringwoodblue added 15:08 - Jan 23

Seems a strange decision as he would be better continuing to play and develop on loan and come back stronger in the summer. With players like Pigott not even getting any game time, it’s unlikely Tyreece will get a look in. 0

GavITFC added 15:10 - Jan 23

Strange one for me tbh I'd have left him there for the rest of the season smashing goals in and playing every week 2

Nthsuffolkblue added 15:13 - Jan 23

Agree. Very surprised to see this. Possible a fellow League 1 side wants to loan him instead? Even then, though, why not let him continue to develop where we know he is getting games and doing well? 1

Kentish_Tractor added 15:14 - Jan 23

Didn't see that coming!



Weird that we'd recall him when he's doing so well and playing week-in week-out and he would be behind Bonne, Norwood and Piggott (essentially 4th choice)



Only two reasons we'd recall him - either KM has genuine plans to make him part of the regular matchday squad - or we've got interest from a team in League One who want to take him on loan.



If he's staying - I would guess that definitely means we have a move lined up for Jackson or he's having his contract terminated. 0

number8 added 15:15 - Jan 23

Was at the game to see him yesterday as I live in Swindon area. He did well, good hold up play and strength and scored a good goal. I was wondering would he get into the squad? I guess McKenna thinks he will and is a better option that loaning in or buying another forward. 1

jollyroger added 15:17 - Jan 23

That could mean either Jackson or Norwood is off in this transfer window , please if so l hope its Jackson. Norwood deserves a new contract 6

Marcus added 15:23 - Jan 23

Can think of a few logic options - firstly that he could be loaned out to another team as part of a deal, alternatively the player may not be happy in Swindon or that he's considered strong enough to be competing for a place in the first team here. ...or a combination of above. 0

Marcus added 15:24 - Jan 23

Another thought it is that he could be loaned out elsewhere as part of a deal with an incoming player. 0

RegencyBlue added 15:27 - Jan 23

McKenna wants a look at him at a higher level is my guess.



Loaned out to a lower level League 1 club for the rest of the season with a view to getting into our squad for next maybe? 1

Hipsterectomy added 15:30 - Jan 23

Should have let him stay at Swindon. He was obviously enjoying it there and doing well. Unless he’s come back to go straight into our match day squad, which seems unlikely. 1

norfolkbluey added 15:30 - Jan 23

It gives more options for McK getting a young striker in form back, especially if he has problems with some of his other strikers not fitting into the shape of the team he is trying to develop. It also means he is keeping his ears and eyes open to all his assets whether at Ipswich and those out on loan. The more I hear about McK the more I like him. His analysis and explanations of what he does and doesn't like is like a breath of fresh air after the game. Gone are the days of repeated 'really really good' over and over. 1

Linkboy13 added 15:43 - Jan 23

He's obviously impressed McKenna and why would he be behind the likes of Pigott and Jackson who have obviously not impressed McKenna. If he does the business in training games which are very high intensity he will be in the squad. I agree it would have probably been better for him to have stayed at Swindon for the rest of the season. What ever McKenna does i think we have to back him. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments