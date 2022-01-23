Keeper White Recalled

Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 15:26 The Blues have recalled young keeper Bert White from his loan at Southern League Premier Division South Gosport Borough. The 20-year-old had been with Gosport since August but has been brought back as cover for the second half of the season with Tomas Holy expected to move on before the transfer window closes. Bradford are among the clubs talking to the Blues about the Czech. White, who joined the Blues following a trial in the summer of 2020 after leaving AFC WImbledon, was involved in the pre-match warm-up ahead of yesterday’s game against Accrington.

Photo: James Ager



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



superblues9 added 15:35 - Jan 23

To challenge Walton !🤣 0

Suffolkboy added 15:38 - Jan 23

Very much looks like KM and Co have a clear handle on the job ,and clear ideas on development both of the players and for the Club .

It’ll be interesting to watch what happens ,when it happens and how it goes ; ITFC on the move - forwards !

COYB 0

Linkboy13 added 15:50 - Jan 23

Superblues9 dont think he'll be challenging Walton he'll be number three behind Hladky. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments