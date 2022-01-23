Keeper White Recalled
Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 15:26
The Blues have recalled young keeper Bert White from his loan at Southern League Premier Division South Gosport Borough.
The 20-year-old had been with Gosport since August but has been brought back as cover for the second half of the season with Tomas Holy expected to move on before the transfer window closes. Bradford are among the clubs talking to the Blues about the Czech.
White, who joined the Blues following a trial in the summer of 2020 after leaving AFC WImbledon, was involved in the pre-match warm-up ahead of yesterday’s game against Accrington.
Photo: James Ager
