Simpson: I Wouldn't Have Changed a Thing

Sunday, 23rd Jan 2022 19:52 Recalled striker Tyreece Simpson says he wouldn’t have changed a thing about his loan spell with Swindon, which the Blues brought to a premature end earlier today. The 19-year-old was due to remain with the Robins for the rest of the season but will now return to Town. Simpson netted 11 goals in 28 starts and two sub appearances having moved to the County Ground in August. “Sadly, my time at this great club has come to an end,” he wrote on Instagram. “This has been one of the hardest goodbyes. I have met some amazing people who brought the best out of me on and off the field. “This is not how it planned out to be but this is football, I guess. I would like to thank all players and staff for believing in me and most importantly progressing my game further. “I wouldn’t have changed anything in the last six months here, I’ve had a great time which has made my first loan something to remember! “Finally, a big shoutout to the fans also for sticking by me and making me feel more than welcome and I wish you and the club the best for the future! STFC will always have a place in my heart, Until next time…” After his success in League Two, it would be little surprise if Town have received loan interest in Simpson from sides in League One.

LegendofthePhoenix added 19:57 - Jan 23

Those are some very warm words from Tyreece, and no doubt he has endeared himself to the staff and fans at Swindon. But ITFC are a completely different level form Swindon, and if Kieran McKenna sees Tyreece as part of the second half of the season at Town, Tyreece is gonna see his career take another huge leap forward. I can't wait to see this lad get his chance in blue. 1

Cakeman added 20:02 - Jan 23

Our club must have good reasons for bringing Tyreece back at this time but I just hope if he is staying with us that he gets a run of games.

He has done remarkably well at Swindon so hopefully his progress can continue with us.

If he doesn’t get game time with us or another club then I’m sorry but I don’t see why his spell at Swindon should end now. 1

