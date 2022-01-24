Former Blues Full-Back Parr Retires

Monday, 24th Jan 2022 17:00 Former Blues full-back Jonny Parr has retired from the game at the age of 33 due to a knee injury The Norwegian joined Town on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 after leaving Crystal Palace. He went on to make 29 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring three times, before moving on to Strømsgodset back in his home country in January 2016 and remained there until his retirement. “Fortunately, my most serious injury came late in my career,” he told TV2. “It was too great a risk to push it more.” The nine-times-capped Norwegian international, who has a master’s in economics, is now set to work full-time as growth manager with Rebil, a start-up who sell used cars online, having previously been with them in a part-time capacity. Meanwhile, a Town development side beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Adams Park this afternoon. 💙 Best wishes for your retirement, Jonathan.#itfc pic.twitter.com/qGG9H6fbeQ — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) January 24, 2022

Photo: TWTD



Cakeman added 17:07 - Jan 24

I liked Jonathan, thought he was a good player who didn’t always seem to get a good run in the team for some reason.

Good luck with your future. 3

OldFart71 added 17:17 - Jan 24

Totally agree with Cakeman. Jonathan Parr was never given the opportunities he deserved. For whatever reason his face didn't fit. He never let the team down. I wish him all the luck in whatever path he chooses. 1

Linkboy13 added 17:22 - Jan 24

Stylish full back who's performances at times were under Parr oh dear. What on earth is a development side is it another name for the u23s. Be interesting to know what the line up was. 0

