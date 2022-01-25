Vincent-Young: I'm Fitter Than I Have Been in a Long Time

Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 06:00 Town defender Kane Vincent-Young believes he is currently fitter than he has been in a long time and has praised the training regime under new manager Kieran McKenna. Vincent-Young made his first start at the weekend since McKenna left his role as Manchester United first team coach last month to take charge at Portman Road, winning three and losing one of his four games so far. The former Colchester player first got to know McKenna when the pair were together at Tottenham and when asked if he thought the Northern Irishman would go on to be a successful coach and manager he replied: “You never really know, do you? Football is such a funny old game and when I worked under him back then he was always a really good coach. “But what has surprised me is that he has come in here as a manager and the standard of coaching is even better. He’s been really good with the lads from day one, from a personal point of view, and everybody has been onside with him, loving the training. He’s really approachable, nice and open, so it’s a really nice environment to be in. That’s probably because he has spent so long as a coach. The more time you spend as a coach, the more solid you become in understanding your own ideas and what you want to bring in your approach to the team. “He’s communicated that, along with his staff, really, really well and we all know what we’re doing. We’re a cohesive unit and we’re all enjoying working under him. “How has he changed things? Well, it starts with the training, to be honest. It’s really intense, there’s loads of variety and there’s lots of demands – and fair play to us as a group, we’ve responded really well to it and we’re seeing the results with performances like the one on Saturday against Accrington Stanley. “We need to continue to buy in to what we’re doing on the training pitch and then try to translate it into good results on match day. “I would say I’m fitter than I have been in a long time. We’ve changed our build-up as well, so instead of working a couple of days consecutively we’re now working three days in a row. “It is physically more demanding and it gives your body a chance to adapt, so when it comes round to a Saturday you feel fitter and sharper. It has taken everybody a bit of time but we’re getting up to speed and it’s showing on the pitch.” The win over a robust Accrington side saw McKenna select Vincent-Young for the first time and he added: “First and foremost it was nice to be back in the team. The first 15 minutes or so were difficult but once we got to grips with the physical challenge I think our quality shone through and it was a really pleasing day for us.” Vincent-Young replaced the injured Matt Penney at left wing-back against Stanley and he continued: “It’s not a position that’s completely new to me but the way that we play – we’re expansive and get forward – a lot of the time I’m picking up the ball in attacking positions, so I don’t mind coming inside on to my stronger foot and I really enjoyed it. “I’ve played more games on the right side but I don’t mind where I play. During the week when we train I have a bit of time to work both sides so it’s not something that is completely alien when Saturday comes round. I’d like to think I’m as best prepared as I can be so it’s not too bad.

Photo: Matchday Images



