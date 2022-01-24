Morsy Charged By FA

Monday, 24th Jan 2022 17:45

Town skipper Samy Morsy has been charged with violent conduct by the FA following Saturday’s home game with Accrington Stanley.

The charge relates to a clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton just before the half hour, which was highlighted in no uncertain terms by visitors’ chairman Andy Holt on Twitter following the match.

An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC’s Sam Morsy has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL League One match against Accrington Stanley FC on Saturday [22/01/22].

“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 27th minute was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and allegedly constitutes violent conduct. Sam Morsy has until tomorrow [25/01/22] to provide a response.”

Town say they will be making no comment regarding the charge.





Photo: Pagepix

buzbyblue added 17:48 - Jan 24

Absolute horse sh! te 1

Jugsy added 17:48 - Jan 24

Hmmm... didn't see the incident so I don't know about this. There will always be wind up tactics in the game, from what I read it seems Morsy may have fallen for it. There also needs to be some sort of action against the Accrington Chairman, some of his comments were outrageous. 0

Freddies_Ears added 17:49 - Jan 24

I think it could be a 4 game ban, as it is his second violent conduct of the season. 0

DifferentGravy added 17:52 - Jan 24

Fair enough, silly thing to do and will be punished. As for the AC Stanley chairman referring to him as an s-house.......needs to grow up himself. Far worse things happen on the football pitch that go unnoticed. Especially as you go down the leagues and out of range of cameras 0

Bluearmy_81 added 17:53 - Jan 24

Absolutely ridiculous, the games been ruined these days. They were going down at every available opportunity 0