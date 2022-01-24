Morsy Charged By FA
Monday, 24th Jan 2022 17:45
Town skipper Samy Morsy has been charged with violent conduct by the FA following Saturday’s home game with Accrington Stanley.
The charge relates to a clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton just before the half hour, which was highlighted in no uncertain terms by visitors’ chairman Andy Holt on Twitter following the match.
An FA statement reads: “Ipswich Town FC’s Sam Morsy has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL League One match against Accrington Stanley FC on Saturday [22/01/22].
“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 27th minute was not seen by the match officials, but it was caught on camera, and allegedly constitutes violent conduct. Sam Morsy has until tomorrow [25/01/22] to provide a response.”
Town say they will be making no comment regarding the charge.
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]