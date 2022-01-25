Fraser Again Linked With Swans But No Approach Made to Town

Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 13:11 Blues midfielder Scott Fraser is again being linked with Swansea City, who are managed by his former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, however, we understand no approach has been made to Town. Claims that Fraser was interesting the Swans first emerged in early December and according today’s Scottish Daily Express the Welsh club are ready to make a six-figure offer for the 26-year-old Scot. TWTD understands the Blues are yet to receive any contact from the Championship club regarding Fraser, who has made 17 starts and two sub appearances, scoring once, since signing from the Dons in the summer. The former Dundee United, Airdrieonians and Burton Albion schemer was unavailable for Saturday’s squad as Town defeated Accrington Stanley 2-1 at Portman Road due to a minor knee injury. Fraser is yet to feature under new manager Kieran McKenna but was on the bench for his opening game at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 13:18 - Jan 25

Technically a good footballer but might struggle physically in the championship. The squad is unbalanced at the moment with too many lightweight ball players. If we moved him on it would allow us to get a strong defensive midfield player to sit just in front of the back four or three and then we wouldn't concede goals like we did against Accrington. 1

DifferentGravy added 13:24 - Jan 25

Yep agree. Personally not seen anything from Fraser that makes me want him to stay. Good luck to him if he moves on. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:26 - Jan 25

He’s performed well in league one so I suspect it was down to how he was used and the positional and starting line up merry go round under the previous boss that we’ve not really seen that kind of form. However if it meant strengthening a position of more need I’d not be distraught if he went as long as it frees up wages and we got a good fee. He’s clearly physical enough for the championship LinkBoy is he can do it in league one. 0

ForrestsFingers added 13:36 - Jan 25

I struggle to see, if and when we have a full and available squad, where Fraser fits in to our system. He has been rather un-inspiring since he joined and the games I’ve seen play tends to slow and then break down through him. Shame for the lad but I think a move away for him would be best for all parties 0

