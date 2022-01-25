Morsy Banned For Four Matches
Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 18:01
Town skipper Sam Morsy has been banned by the FA for four games with immediate effect for violent conduct during Saturday’s game against Accrington Stanley.
The 30-year-old was charged by the FA yesterday regarding a clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton just before the half hour.
Morsy was given until today to respond to the charge, which was subsequently upheld by an FA regulatory commission.
Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “We are extremely disappointed with today’s decision from the regulatory commission, to which we cannot appeal.
“Losing our captain is obviously a massive blow, but myself, Kieran McKenna and the coaching staff have full belief in the rest of the squad during the period that Sam will now be unavailable to help deliver the results that we want.”
Morsy tweeted his disappointment at the commission's decision.
The Egyptian international's absence means manager McKenna will be forced into at least one change for this evening's match at AFC Wimbledon.
Morsy will also miss Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, the home game against Gillingham and the Blues' visit to Doncaster Rovers.
