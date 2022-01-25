Morsy Banned For Four Matches

Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 18:01

Town skipper Sam Morsy has been banned by the FA for four games with immediate effect for violent conduct during Saturday’s game against Accrington Stanley.

The 30-year-old was charged by the FA yesterday regarding a clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton just before the half hour.

Morsy was given until today to respond to the charge, which was subsequently upheld by an FA regulatory commission.

Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site: “We are extremely disappointed with today’s decision from the regulatory commission, to which we cannot appeal.

“Losing our captain is obviously a massive blow, but myself, Kieran McKenna and the coaching staff have full belief in the rest of the squad during the period that Sam will now be unavailable to help deliver the results that we want.”

Morsy tweeted his disappointment at the commission's decision.

Really disappointed with this charge, minimal contact and the referee saw it as a coming together. I will be back stronger then ever !! https://t.co/7HUFH8LlMU — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) January 25, 2022

The Egyptian international's absence means manager McKenna will be forced into at least one change for this evening's match at AFC Wimbledon.

Morsy will also miss Saturday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, the home game against Gillingham and the Blues' visit to Doncaster Rovers.





Photos: Reuters/New Wolsey Theatre

TheMover added 18:06 - Jan 25

Complete farce, referees are never held to account, but a whinging chairman shows a single angle which does not show a definitive contact and Morsey gets a 4 match ban.

Is the Accrington player being charged with a studs up contact against Walton, no.

0

Saxonblue74 added 18:08 - Jan 25

No complaints from me, would have to be the bluest of blue spectacles to argue against that. Could be very costly, a very important player for us. 1

dyersdream added 18:09 - Jan 25

Well there chairman has gone right down on my estimation, wants to look out for there players there the thugs -1

Kentish_Tractor added 18:11 - Jan 25

As soon as I saw the clip of the incident posted on twitter I knew he would be in trouble unfortunately.



While I'm sure he didn't mean to hit the player in the face and contact was minimal (the player went down like he'd taken a haymaker from Anthony Joshua), if you raise your hands you always run a risk, so unfortunately I cannot complain too much that he has been banned, if 4 games does seem harsh.



Hopefully he can keep himself fit and be raring to go in 4 games time. Gives a chance for one of our fringe players to step up for a run of games - or maybe we will look for a loan as Morsey is key to our side. 0