Bakinson Starts as Blues Make Four Changes at Wimbledon

Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 19:18 Tyreeq Bakinson is handed his full Town debut as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes at AFC Wimbledon. Bakinson comes in at the centre midfield for suspended captain Samy Morsy alongside Tom Carroll with Lee Evans again absent having suffered a groin niggle in the warm-up on Saturday. George Edmundson skippers. Up front, Macauley Bonne drops to the bench after 22 successive league starts with James Norwood returning to the XI. Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin drop to the bench, while Kayden Jackson returns, presumably alongside Norwood, for his first start since the 3-0 loss at Northampton in April with Sone Aluko appearing set to play the number 10 role. Former Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott is among the subs, while Tomas Holy is the sub keeper with Vaclav Hladky absent, as he was on Saturday. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Csoka, Marsh, Assal, Chislett, Rudoni, Guinness-Walker, McCormick, Heneghan (c), Osew, Cosgrave. Subs: Oualah, Nightingale, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Ablade, Kalinauskas. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, Carroll, Aluko, Vincent-Young, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Burgess, Celina, Edwards, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



1960H added 19:21 - Jan 25

Jackson up front God help us, might as well play with 10 men 3

Kentish_Tractor added 19:23 - Jan 25

Odd choices - dropping Chaplin and Celina as they were 2 of our better performers on Saturday. Guess they might be a bit short on match fitness as not been playing much recently.



As for Jackson's inclusion - I'm baffled! Must be a last chance to impress or you're sold scenario.



But in McKenna I trust. 1

BossMan added 19:24 - Jan 25

That looks like a mistake to me but McKenna must think AFC Wimbledon are weaker than the other bottom ranked sides who have taken points off us. Jackson what a gamble that looks and what has Chaplin got to do to get a run of starts at our club ? 1

jas0999 added 19:25 - Jan 25

Chaplin dropped … surprised.



Still a very strong starting eleven and bench though! 1

OldFart71 added 19:25 - Jan 25

Bit of a strange one Jackson in the first 11. I understand rotation and hope he comes good. Is he just being put " In the window" as he's out of contract at the end of the season ? 1

keighleyblue added 19:26 - Jan 25

One word. Bonkers. 1

DifferentGravy added 19:26 - Jan 25

Blimey, a serious amount of squad rotation going on. Hope Mckenna is right and Carroll n Jackson prove me wrong 1

Billericay12 added 19:30 - Jan 25

In our current position you don’t include a player just in case he has a good game so someone might buy them (Jackson) and I don’t believe for one minute that is the case but absolutely baffled why he would pick him ahead of Piggott, Chaplin or even Simpson. I hope we make changes early if it’s not working. COYB 0

Poultman added 19:31 - Jan 25

I agree it doesn’t look right but is it enough for tonight with an eye for peeps returning for Shef Wednesday?? 0

Monkey_Blue added 19:32 - Jan 25

Surprised that neither Chaplin or Celina start but Aluko has been playing well. Like everyone I guess I’m shocked Jackson is starting but perhaps Bonne is in need of a rest? Also surprised there is no El Mix or harper on the bench given no Morsy. I’ll reserve comment on selection. after watching the game as this side should still be winning. 0

braveblue added 19:33 - Jan 25

Rotation. Lose this and just wait for the first McKenna out rant!!! 0

itfcserbia added 19:34 - Jan 25

Edmundson the skipper for me all year long. Celina and Chaplin not short on fitness but on defensive discipline off the ball and McKenna sees it. Chaplin especially looks like a headless chicken lot of the time. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:36 - Jan 25

Hope im wrong but the midfield looks very one paced and lacking industry. Losing Morsy is a big loss. Carroll past the ball well Saturday but offered little if nothing physically. Wonder if we might take a midfielder on loan to replace Morcy we are relying on Bakinson to be success. McKenna is working with these players day in day out so he knows better than us numpties. 0

KiwiTractor added 19:36 - Jan 25

Yes some surprising selections, not the XI I was expecting. Thought maybe Pigott against his former club - so Jackson must be doing something right at training?



Good luck lads. 0

Len_Brennan added 19:37 - Jan 25

We are all a bit surprised when we signed Backinson just a week ago, as we didn't think central midfield was an area of much concern. Fast forward to tonight & it looks like a most astute bit of business, with Morsy & Evans both missing tonight & possibly up to 3 more games. 1

1960H added 19:39 - Jan 25

Sorry Kentish Tractor marked you down rather than up 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:43 - Jan 25

WTF , Cant believe this line up, hope it dosnt backfire . 0

