Bakinson Starts as Blues Make Four Changes at Wimbledon
Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 19:18
Tyreeq Bakinson is handed his full Town debut as Blues boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes at AFC Wimbledon.
Bakinson comes in at the centre midfield for suspended captain Samy Morsy alongside Tom Carroll with Lee Evans again absent having suffered a groin niggle in the warm-up on Saturday. George Edmundson skippers.
Up front, Macauley Bonne drops to the bench after 22 successive league starts with James Norwood returning to the XI.
Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin drop to the bench, while Kayden Jackson returns, presumably alongside Norwood, for his first start since the 3-0 loss at Northampton in April with Sone Aluko appearing set to play the number 10 role.
Former Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott is among the subs, while Tomas Holy is the sub keeper with Vaclav Hladky absent, as he was on Saturday.
AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Csoka, Marsh, Assal, Chislett, Rudoni, Guinness-Walker, McCormick, Heneghan (c), Osew, Cosgrave. Subs: Oualah, Nightingale, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Ablade, Kalinauskas.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, Carroll, Aluko, Vincent-Young, Norwood, Jackson. Subs: Holy, Burgess, Celina, Edwards, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).
Photo: Matchday Images
