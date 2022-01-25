|AFC Wimbledon 0 v 2 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 25th January 2022 Kick-off 19:45
AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report
Tuesday, 25th Jan 2022 21:48
Wes Burns made it a Burns Night to remember for Town fans as the Welshman netted twice to see the Blues to a 2-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon and up to eighth in the table, five points from the play-offs. Burns shot across the keeper in the 61st minute after good work from Kayden Jackson and James Norwood, then added the second on 87 after sub Macauley Bonne had found him with a cross-field pass. In the dying moments, the Blues were reduced to 10 men when Kane Vincent-Young was dismissed for a second bookable offence.
Tyreeq Bakinson was handed his full debut as Blues boss Kieran McKenna made four changes.
Bakinson came in at the centre midfield for suspended captain Samy Morsy alongside Tom Carroll with Lee Evans again absent having suffered a groin niggle in the warm-up on Saturday. George Edmundson skippered in Morsy’s absence.
Up front, Macauley Bonne dropped to the bench after 22 successive league starts with Norwood returning to the XI.
Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin were also among the subs having started and impressed at the weekend, while Jackson returned alongside Norwood for his first start since the 3-0 loss at Northampton in April with Sone Aluko in the number 10 role.
Former Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott was on the Blues’ bench, while Tomas Holy was the sub keeper with Vaclav Hladky again not in the squad.
Paul Osew blazed an early shot well over for the home side, who started on the front foot with the Blues, wearing their white and black away kit, not able to make any headway into the Dons’ half.
However, as the game moved towards the 15-minute mark, Town began to see more of the ball and begin to press and probe the Wimbledon backline with Jackson often drifting to wide on the left and having balls played ahead of him to chase.
Burns saw a cross cut out from the right, then Vincent-Young stumbled over the ball in a dangerous position on the left of the box.
In the 22nd minute, with Town now well in control of the game, Burns and Janoi Donacien exchanged passes on the right before the Welshman crossed for Norwood, who scuff to home keeper Nik Tzanev.
Two minutes later, Jackson sent over a dangerous low ball from the left which Nesta Guinness-Walker turned behind at the far post.
Town kept up the pressure, Donacien winning a corner with a cross from the right, then Bakinson hit a shot which was deflected behind for a flag-kick on the other side.
On 36, Bakinson, playing ahead of the deeper-lying Carroll in the centre of midfield, clipped a ball forward to Norwood to chase and the striker managed to get in a cross which was put behind.
Town continued to dominate possession and a minute later, Jackson crossed from the left to Bakinson who was unable to get enough on it at the far post under pressure.
In the 39th minute dedicated Blues pressing saw Wimbledon lose possession in their own half and eventually, after good work from Donacien and Aluko, Burns’s cross-shot was palmed behind by Tzanev.
Wimbledon hit the post in the 42nd minute through Ethan Chislett after a spell of sloppy play by the Blues but referee Lee Swabey had already called play back for a foul.
Swabey blew his whistle to end the half with the scoreboard showing that the half had another 30 seconds of normal time to play let alone anything added on for stoppages, much to the surprise of the players and annoyance of the crowd.
The referee pointed to his watch indicating that the 45 minutes was up on that regardless of whether the scoreboard said otherwise.
Wimbledon had started brightly but the Blues had got themselves on top and dominating the ball by the quarter-hour mark.
However, they were never at their most fluid and were unable to create a clear-cut chance and as at Bolton recently, became sloppy in the minutes up to the break, while rarely looking under any threat at the other end.
Two minutes after the restart, Luke McCormick burst away past a number of Town players before being felled by Edmundson just outside the area with the stand-in Blues captain adamant he had won the ball.
The centre-half’s protests got him nowhere and he was shown the game’s first yellow card before McCormick curled the resultant free-kick well into the stand.
Wimbledon continued to have the better of the early stages of the second half and in the 52nd minute they hit the post.
Dons skipper Ben Heneghan smashed a deep corner goalwards, Woolfenden’s foot diverted it onto the inside of the post and the Blues just about managed to clear.
McCormick was booked for pulling back Aluko as the Town forward broke on 54 as the Blues began to regain some control after another under-par start to a half.
Three minutes later a Burns cross from the right was turned behind at the near post by Heneghan as the Blues began to prepare Celina and Chaplin for their introductions.
But before they could come on, Town took the lead. The ball was played down the left for Jackson to chase, he played it inside to Norwood who turned it on to Burns breaking into the box on the right, his most fruitful area of the pitch goals-wise this season.
The Welshman took a couple of touches before shooting across Tzanev and into the net for his seventh goal of the season.
As the 1,200 Town fans celebrated and blue smoke swept across the pitch, Wimbledon made their first change, Anthony Hartigan replacing Ethan Chislett.
Town went looking for a second, Aluko leaving two men for dead on the left of the area following a corner before twice seeing cross-shots blocked, the second looping up into the air but with no Blues player able to get in a header.
The Wombles made a second change in the 67th minute, Terry Ablade taking over from Aaron Cosgrave
After Wimbledon had seen a shot from McCormick blocked, Blues keeper Christian Walton rushed off his line to thwart Ablade, the sub having chased a ball through the middle, Town made their delayed substitution.
Chaplin and Celina took over from Aluko and Jackson, who will have been delighted to have played a part in Town’s goal on his return to the XI.
McCormick curled another effort wide on 72 with the home side by no means out of the game.
Five minutes later, Osew Cruyff-turned Celina before taking the ball on and hitting a shot which Walton saved down to his left.
After McCormick had volleyed deep into the stand behind the goal, Town swapped Norwood, who made his way off the field at a glacial pace, for Bonne, while the home side switched McCormick for Dapo Mebude.
Vincent-Young was booked for taking his time over a throw-in deep on the left in the 87th minute, before Town sealed the points.
Bonne dug the ball out of a tight area on halfway on the Blues’ left and played a cross-field pass for Burns, who took it on into the area before hitting a shot from a tight angle which went over the line off a defender, taking the former Fleetwood man’s tally for the season to eight and three in his last two games.
Deep in injury time and moments before the whistle, Town were reduced to 10 men when Vincent-Young was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mebude.
The Blues had to defend the resultant free-kick before referee Swabey brought the game to an end.
A deserved victory for the Blues despite not being at their best and another one they were made to work for by a determined Wimbledon side, who came close to going in front just after half-time.
Clear-cut chances were again difficult to find but once again it was Burns’s running into space from right wing-back and his clinical finishing which won the game for the Blues.
Town have now won four of their last five since new manager McKenna took charge and are working up a head of steam as the season moves towards its final third with a visit to Sheffield Wednesday - a point and a place behind the Blues but with two games in hand - up next on Saturday.
AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Csoka, Marsh, Assal, Chislett (Hartigan 63), Rudoni, Guinness-Walker, McCormick (Mebude 84), Heneghan (c), Osew, Cosgrave (Ablade 67). Unused: Oualah, Nightingale, Alexander, Mebude, Ablade, Kalinauskas.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, Carroll, Aluko (Celina 71), Vincent-Young, Norwood (Bonne 84), Jackson (Chaplin 71). Unused: Holy, Burgess, Edwards, Pigott. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon). Att: 8,117 (Town: 1,200).
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]