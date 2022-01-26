Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Accrington Chairman Holt Issues Apology
Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 02:38

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has issued an apology for Saturday’s post-match comments regarding Town skipper Sam Morsy.

Holt tweeted “He’s a shit house is Morsy” following the match referring to the Egyptian international’s clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton which led to the FA handing the 30-year-old a four-match ban, starting with Tuesday evening's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

In a statement issued via Accrington’s official website Holt, who after continuing exchanges of views with fans announced later on Saturday evening that he was leaving Twitter, apologised for the comment: “On Saturday, I lost my patience and made a derogatory remark about an opposition player on my Twitter account.

“I am not for one minute defending what he did. I am however apologising for any offence I may have caused him, his club or others by my public remarks.

“As a chairman of a football club (that I don’t want to be), I am allowed to have opinions, but I accept I should not voice them as I did.

“In the end though, I am what I am, no excuses. These situations have come with the territory with me all my life.

“I didn’t want to own a football club and I am used to saying things as I see them. I do not claim to be always right but at the time of making statements I always think I’m right.

“I hope I don’t do it again but cannot make any promises. That’s how I roll.”


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022