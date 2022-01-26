Accrington Chairman Holt Issues Apology

Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 02:38 Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has issued an apology for Saturday’s post-match comments regarding Town skipper Sam Morsy. Holt tweeted “He’s a shit house is Morsy” following the match referring to the Egyptian international’s clash with Stanley midfielder Ethan Hamilton which led to the FA handing the 30-year-old a four-match ban, starting with Tuesday evening's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon. In a statement issued via Accrington’s official website Holt, who after continuing exchanges of views with fans announced later on Saturday evening that he was leaving Twitter, apologised for the comment: “On Saturday, I lost my patience and made a derogatory remark about an opposition player on my Twitter account. “I am not for one minute defending what he did. I am however apologising for any offence I may have caused him, his club or others by my public remarks. “As a chairman of a football club (that I don’t want to be), I am allowed to have opinions, but I accept I should not voice them as I did. “In the end though, I am what I am, no excuses. These situations have come with the territory with me all my life. “I didn’t want to own a football club and I am used to saying things as I see them. I do not claim to be always right but at the time of making statements I always think I’m right. “I hope I don’t do it again but cannot make any promises. That’s how I roll.” 📝 #asfc owner @AndyhHolt has issued the following apology. pic.twitter.com/5Y63Vi7Fjy — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) January 25, 2022

Photo: Action Images



