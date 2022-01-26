Co-Owner Johnson Suffers Celebration Injury
Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 10:02
Town’s injury list is thankfully short at present, however, co-owner Brett Johnson suffered a knock during last night’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.
Johnson, who showed a tendency for passionate goal celebrations when he made his first visit to Portman Road earlier in the season, tweeted a photo of a cut he had sustained to his head while watching the game at his LA home.
As he prepared to get the wound attended to, he said it took nothing away from his delight at Town’s result.
“Let’s just say it was worth the three points and didn’t take away from the joy of my celebration,” he said.
Johnson and fellow Three Lion Mark Detmer have been meeting up to watch Town games together at what he’s called the Los Angeles Ipswich Town Breakfast Club.
Fans jokingly asked Johnson whether he was modelling himself on Blues legend Terry Butcher.
Photo: Matchday Images
