Co-Owner Johnson Suffers Celebration Injury

Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 10:02 Town’s injury list is thankfully short at present, however, co-owner Brett Johnson suffered a knock during last night’s 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon. Johnson, who showed a tendency for passionate goal celebrations when he made his first visit to Portman Road earlier in the season, tweeted a photo of a cut he had sustained to his head while watching the game at his LA home. As he prepared to get the wound attended to, he said it took nothing away from his delight at Town’s result. “Let’s just say it was worth the three points and didn’t take away from the joy of my celebration,” he said. Johnson and fellow Three Lion Mark Detmer have been meeting up to watch Town games together at what he’s called the Los Angeles Ipswich Town Breakfast Club. Fans jokingly asked Johnson whether he was modelling himself on Blues legend Terry Butcher. Ouch! Not nice, hope you get it sorted… Going for the Terry Butcher look? pic.twitter.com/30AQx1v7RR — Steve Lewis (@lewyitfc) January 26, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



leftie1972 added 10:15 - Jan 26

At least he’s committed! 0

Bluedocker added 10:19 - Jan 26

Don't tell the Accrington chairman he'll be onto the FA 6

itfchorry added 10:38 - Jan 26

Looks like he met one of those over the top

aggressive Wimbledon Security Team - who

went out of their way to make last night as

unpleasant as possible. 0

Kentish_Tractor added 11:02 - Jan 26

Bloody Legend (literally). 0

