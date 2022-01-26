Table-Topping Tractor Girls Host Gills

Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 10:31

Top-of-the-table Ipswich Town Women are in action against Gillingham at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe this evening (KO 7.45pm).

Gillingham are fifth in FA National League Southern Premier Division and were beaten 3-0 at home by the Blues back in August.

The Tractor Girls lead the division by six points from Oxford, who have a game in hand with Southampton third a further four points back, but having played four fewer games than the Blues.

The Saints host second-bottom Chichester & Selsey this evening, but the U’s aren’t in action.

⚽️ 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚽️



🆚 Gillingham



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 7:45pm



🎟 Ticket info:



True Blues - Free

Adults - £5

Concessions - £3

True Blues - Free
Adults - £5
Concessions - £3
U16s - Free with paying adult#itfc — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 26, 2022





Photo: Ross Halls