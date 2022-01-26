Holy Could Join Port Vale

Wednesday, 26th Jan 2022 17:33 Town keeper Tomas Holy could join League Two Port Vale on loan before the transfer window closes on Monday. The 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, is currently the Blues’ third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky and in October spent a seven-day emergency spell on loan at Cambridge United. Football Insider reported Vale’s interest in Holy earlier this afternoon and TWTD can confirm that they have made an approach to sign the Czech on loan and that it is possible a deal could be done before Monday’s 11pm deadline. The Staffordshire club aren’t the only side to have targeted Holy this month with Bradford City having been among the other suitors prior to signing Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth earlier in the week. Speaking on Friday, Town manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that Holy was being targeted. “We’ve had conversations with Tomas as a club and there has been interest in him,” McKenna said. “Obviously, he’s played in League One before and proven to be a good goalkeeper and is at an age where he wants to play games and wants to compete, and he is a very competitive man. We’re looking at that with him and there has been interest from a few different clubs. “I think if the fit is right for Tomas, then it’s an opportunity for him and we feel with Christian and Vaclav, we have two very good goalkeepers. “We have some good young goalkeepers behind that as well who are with us and help with training, and we also feel that they are there for cover if need be. “So we’re comfortable with where we are and Tomas is one that if the right opportunity comes up at the right club with the opportunity for him to play then, we’ll try and support him with that if we can.” Holy has been on the bench for the last two Town matches due to Hladky having been unwell. On Friday, the Blues recalled youngster Bert White from his loan at Gosport Borough as cover ahead of Holy’s probable departure.

