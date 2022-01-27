McKenna: Options On Table for El Mizouni and Harper, Possibility of One Addition Before Monday

Thursday, 27th Jan 2022 15:34 Town manager Kieran McKenna says there’s been interest in a few of his players, including midfield pair Idris El Mizouni and Rekeem Harper, but knows nothing of a reported Swansea move for Scott Fraser and says at least one player could be on their way into Portman Road before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday. McKenna revealed last week that the Blues were looking to find loan clubs for El Mizouni and Harper, who haven’t been involved since the change of manager last month. “There’s been quite a bit of interest in different players, so there are a few options both ways,” McKenna said when asked about approaches for his players. “We’ve had interest in a few of our players for loans, obviously Idris and Rakeem we spoke about as two high potential young players who we wanted to get games, and there are a couple of options on the table for them. “Obviously, we’ve had a couple of issues in that area at the moment [Sam Morsy’s suspension and Lee Evans’s injury], so that’s naturally put a little bit of a pause on that, but that’s something that we will look at over the next few days. “And in terms of incomings, we’ve been very active in looking at where we can improve the squad, and there’s still scope for improvement there, and there might be a possibility of at least one before Monday.” Quizzed on claims Fraser is interesting Swansea, who are managed by his old MK Dons boss Russell Martin, McKenna added: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, to be honest. “Those calls are directed towards the club but they haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. “He’s obviously not been able to get on the pitch in my time here so far, but it’s only been maybe five weeks or so. “He’s had a little injury in that time, obviously we had two games called off due to Covid. I know all about Scott’s qualities, watched lots of him for Burton and for MK, so he’s certainly a player who has quality and impact at this level and is a player who can contribute for us when he gets the opportunity.”

Photo: Matchday Images



markchips added 15:45 - Jan 27

Sounds like McKenna wants to work with Fraser which is good.



Realistically with one new addition he has cleared nearly all of the deadwood out and Nolan and Jackson will be gone in the summer.



There is enough there to work with now and I do feel the negative waves are disappearing now the likes of kenlock, Holy and Nsiala are gone as they had no experience of a consistently winning team. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:52 - Jan 27

Most interested in who and in which position KM has chosen to bolster further. On the face of it we have lots of depth all over the park so it must be an issue of one high quality individual rather than just cover for a vulnerable position.....

0

