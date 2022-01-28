Half A Season to Go, Anything Can Happen - Notes for Sheffield Wednesday

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter With Kieran McKenna’s impressive start as Ipswich Town manager continues, the Blues head to Sheffield Wednesday and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. After victory over AFC Wimbledon in midweek, Ipswich’s start to 2022 has seen them pick up three wins from their four games. Their opponents Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to prevent Town from taking a four-point lead over them with three new winter signings to help them out. This season, Lee Gregory has led the line impressively for the Owls, Barry Bannan has been instrumental in their play-off push in midfield with Sam Hutchinson filling in at the back when needed. Darren Moore “[Darren] Moore hasn't done anything. I am not sure why somebody who has never done anything in football is so dogmatic about a particular approach to the game”, “We are going nowhere under Moore”, “I'm not saying Darren Moore is class. Yeah, he's tinkered a lot, but you could argue he's had to. I'm just saying the club's recruitment's a mess, injuries are killing us as usual and it makes the manager's job harder.” Appointed in their 2020/21 relegation season, Moore hasn’t overly impressed the fans this season as Sheffield Wednesday sit 14 points behind the automatic promotion places. “I don't think anyone reluctant to sack the manager so hastily is necessarily a fan of Darren Moore. Obviously, his CV isn't good and the season's been a struggle”, “I sincerely hope Moore doesn't panic and fill the backline with three centre-halves because we'll undoubtedly become a pretty stodgy, predictable outfit going forward”, “I personally don't think Moore should be kept - I just think someone else could get better results.” With 18 new signings in total this season, Moore has been backed impressively by the owners in their push for promotion back to the Championship. The State of Play “The more time we give Moore the lesser our chances of promotion”, “Going to be a high points total for sixth this year if it continues. I can’t see us getting much more than 70”, “Half a season to go, anything can happen, this window will be important to many clubs, not just us, but we cannot shop any higher than the basement at Poundland till July this year.” As it stands, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in ninth place in League One, with ten wins, ten draws and six defeats from their 26 games. “At the halfway stage, the teams above us are on target for 80 points. All have been fairly consistent, so a collapse for multiple teams seems unlikely”, “We don’t score enough, can't defend, the midfield can only retain possession and complete passes in our own half going backwards. We don't even have the sense to play players in their correct positions”, “League One has always been tough to get out of, we're still in a position to stumble over the line like Paul Sturrock did.” The Owls sit one place and one point behind Ipswich Town heading into the fixture on Saturday, with a victory over the hosts giving the Blues a four-point advantage over their opponents, who have two games in hand. The Squad Currently, in the Sheffield Wednesday squad, they have a strong selection of attacking options to choose from, with the recent loan signing of Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal adding to their impressive offensive ranks. Their weakest position looks to be their defence, with a handful of options either out injured or being played in the wrong position, however the loan signings of Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean have helped to boost that position. Squad-wise, Wednesday fans have found a lot to be positive about this season. “We have players that can carry the ball and easily get past opposition players with strength”, “Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s energy and strength coming on against tired players late in the game is great. An absolute bully and the last person you want to be facing when you're knackered”, “We have strength on the bench.” However, on the other hand, they have found a few things to be negative about this season. “God knows we need some more aerial strength in both boxes”, “Any opposing manager with a bit of sense can see the weakness in this team and today it was fully exploited by Oxford”, “Only weakness to our system is the wingers and centre-backs, missing a dominant centre-back to win headers.” Oxford United 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday “I'm usually optimistic, but I can't see it. We're a mess”, “Moore is going nowhere this season, we just have to accept it. Just when you think you can't get caught out again, Wednesday prove you wrong. So disappointing!”, “We were the better team first half by far. The opposition’s coaching team see that so change things around to counter. We should then change our approach 10 or so minutes into the second half and go to plan B.” “Can someone please tell this awful manager that he should be setting the system of play to the players he has available and not setting a system that the squad is incapable of adapting to and hoping for the best”, “Desperate for more leaders on the pitch”, “Attacking-wise we played some decent high-tempo stuff (apart from the finish obviously) but none of that matters if you've got a defence with the rigidity of a paper bag.” The Owls’ trip to Oxford United last weekend saw them fall to a late 3-2 defeat, having taken the lead twice through goals from Josh Windass and Barry Bannan. Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 Plymouth Argyle “Didn’t see that coming today, result or performance. Credit where it’s due, well done lads”, “Well done Wednesday. Perfect reaction after two poor performances and results, more of the same against Oxford next weekend and we can start to believe again”, “Brilliant performance, now can we just play like this every week please?” “Good game that, plenty of good individual performances in a good team performance and plenty of goals”, “Have to be consistent now, I’d only change Windass for [Sylla] Sow next game and really try to get some consistency, I’ve far from written Sow off by the way but Windass is simply far too good for League One”, “Big result for us that one. Keeps us in the mix. Just a few more wins on the spin and we can start to believe!” Before the Oxford fixture, Wednesday hosted play-off chasing Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough, comfortably beating their top-six rivals 4-2 in front of their own fans. Goalkeepers “Not sure he could do much about any of the goals. A decent game with the ball at his feet”, “Our one bad performer today in Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Should he have anticipated the free-kick? Looked a bit jittery at other times”, “Don't anyone come on here and tell me he is better than Cameron Dawson. Whereever he came from send him back. You cannot blame the manager over his lack of concentration.” The Owls’ number one goalkeeper this season, Peacock-Farrell has nine clean sheets to his name in all competitions this season. Made a howler against Town earlier in the season. “Really good game Joe Wildsmith. Sad you'll be leaving at the end of the season but I understand your reasons. You gave a brilliant account of yourself tonight”, “Gets his chance (again), blows it. First is a simple push towards the side of the pitch, paddles it straight to an opposition player”, “Wildsmith and most of the young players are out of contract so we will release them too, but don't worry we are going to sign another 10+ players and push for next season promotion.” Back-up goalkeeper Wildsmith played a handful of games for the club last season, before being dropped to the bench after Peacock-Farrell’s introduction this year. Has been used in the Papa John’s Trophy. Defenders “Hutchinson simply isn't that player, and as a result, since [Chey] Dunkley's absence, we've looked vulnerable aerially”, “Looks good on the ball but needs to be alongside an aerial strongman”, “I don't feel as comfortable with him in that central position as I did with Dunkley. Dunkley is physical and dominant, Hutchinson tries to be a bit cuter.”

Sam Hutchinson Midfielder-turned-defender Hutchinson has covered in the backline on multiple occasions this season due to injuries elsewhere. Returned for the last three games having missed a big chunk of games from injury. “The real shame is Dunkley's injury and the fact Hutchinson simply isn't suited to that role to adequately replace him”, “Dunkley getting injured was a massive blow, before his injury he was immense in both boxes in the air”, “We are really missing Dunkley who was so commanding at the back.” A rumoured transfer target for Town in the summer, Dunkley was imperious at the back for the Owls this season before suffering an injury last month. Is weeks away from a return. “If [Jordan] Storey isn’t starting on Saturday I’m kicking off”, “Storey is 24, not a kid and has played 80-plus games in the Championship over the last three seasons, including 20 this season”, “Preston fans seem to suggest Storey can be a little short of confidence. Maybe that's why Moore didn't want to throw him in the deep end after only a couple of days’ training.” One of three new signings since the beginning of 2022, Storey has joined the Owls on loan from Preston North End for the season. Hasn’t featured for the club yet, but looks likely to start on Saturday. “[Ciaran] Brennan's been beaten to headers for goals conceded too”, “Going back to centre-back, if we are going to play a young inexperienced loan I would rather give Brennan game time?”, “We have a natural centre-back in Brennan who is probably more comfortable on the ball than Dunkley or [Dominic] Iorfa, who hasn't let the team down when given the opportunity.” Young Irish defender Brennan was pushed into the first-team picture at the back end of 2021, becoming a regular fixture in the defence before dropping back into the U23s. “Harlee Dean is a good signing for this level”, “He last played back end of November and was on the bench for a few games early December. Hardly like not playing since 2017, should be ready to play. Got three days’ training with the team, absolutely no reason he can’t at least make the bench on the weekend”, “Fantastic signing. If we can keep attacking like we have in the last two games and Dean and Storey shore up the back we are going to be quite the team.” The most recent pick-up for Moore’s side, Dean has swapped Birmingham City for Wednesday for the season, adding some much-needed competition to their troublesome backline. “What role does he play? He can’t defend, has no strength or aggression, can’t shoot, Jaden Brown is a player who simply appears to have zero footballing ability and there isn’t any position on a pitch where he seems to fit”, “Brown and [Saido] Berahino are simply not good enough for the team we have established”, “Not a great cameo for Jaden. Missed an absolute sitter, and then lost [Sam] Winnall for the deciding goal.” Young full-back Brown replaced Matt Penney following his departure for Town in the summer, but has struggled for game time when Moore changed from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2. Provides good cover on the left-hand side. Versatile Defender “Hutchinson, Dunkley and Iorfa are all good defenders, but it seems like we'll never have more than one of them available on any given matchday between now and the end of the season”, “Iorfa was a full-back when he first joined and his main strengths are pace and power. He's average at best in the air”, “Iorfa pre-injury was a colossal for us.” Dominic Iorfa Ex-Blues loanee Iorfa was Wednesday’s strongest defender last season that was still with the club this summer, but has struggled with injuries for most of the campaign. Hasn’t featured since the middle of October. Centre-Backs “The amount of work [Liam] Palmer does for Sheffield charities and schools should be enough to endear himself to any supporter”, “Liam Palmer has been with us forever and I’m honestly struggling to think of one performance of any note”, “Who's Liam Palmer, was he very good? - No not really, bang average to be honest. At best - but he played hundreds of games, he must have been really good.” A ten-year veteran of the South Yorkshire side, Palmer has spent the majority of his career as an attacking right-back, but has spent the past three months playing as a makeshift centre-back due to injuries elsewhere. “Another solid performance yesterday. And that pass to Windass for his goal. Worth the admission fee alone”, “Everybody keeps claiming Palmer to be a right-back, he was trained by the club as an attacking midfielder”, “Some terrific distribution but we look so vulnerable playing these as a back three.” One of the Owls’ biggest problems this season has been defensive issues with multiple players having to cover in a backline due to knocks to seasoned centre-backs. Palmer is one of those, but with the new arrivals, he could move to a more familiar right-back or right midfield position. “No dig at [Marvin] Johnson, I think he’d be an effective left midfielder as we’ve seen he has quality in his left foot, I think even left-back would work with a player in front of him”, “As a central defender, come on now, enough is enough. I get the injury crisis we have but surely there’s a few from the development squad able to fill in?”, “Johnson has obvious flaws as a centre-half, but by playing as a pseudo-wing-back, we cause so many overloads that it forces opponents to become really stretched.” Like Palmer, Johnson has had to cover as a centre-back for the past few months, but his is more startling when you see he arrived to be their left winger. His versatility has seen him fall to left-back on multiple occasions. “Johnson has done OK in the whole; reads the game well, adds balance to that back three and got himself/the team out of a few scrapes with his pace. However, he is not much of a tackler”, “We very rarely overload with Johnson, it's usually a pass-back inside to him from Bannan when play has already stalled”, “Directly at fault for the first goal. His lack of experience in that position was the killer.” However, the centre-back role has been completely new for him to tackle this season. Another player where, with the arrivals of Dean and Storey, will be happy to move back to his favoured position on the left. Midfielders “[Lewis] Wing is in reality sixth-choice midfielder now. From what I’ve seen I’d genuinely rather play a [Liam] Waldock or drop [Callum] Paterson in there than Wing if it came to it”, “Second week in succession Wing has been left out of the squad”, “Wing will be back in the team next week, mark my words. Wasn't even in the squad today.” Lewis Wing One of seven loanees currently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday having joined from Middlesbrough in the summer, Wing started the season as one of the three midfielders in Moore’s 4-2-3-1 formation, but has recently fallen out of favour. Has missed the last two games. “I wish [Dennis] Adeniran was fit”, “Didn't use the ball particularly well or offer much threat”, “If [Massimo] Luongo is ever fit, he should play with Adeniran as the deeper pair with Adeniran given the licence to get forwards with his energy.” The goalscorer for the Owls in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road back in September, Adeniran, like Wing, was untouchable in the starting XI at the beginning of the year. Recently has been dealing with an injury, having started only one of the last nine games. “Decent lad for 20 years old. Played his part today in the midfield three. Looked quite composed today. Growing in stature I think”, “Another strong, dominant display. I love watching him. The way he glides and bulldozes in equal measure is brilliant to watch”, “I too don't know why [Fisayo] Dele-Bashiru gets so much stick. He can be a handful at this level. He looks cumbersome sometimes but he very difficult to get off the ball.” Young midfielder Dele-Bashiru started the season on the outside looking in, but has surpassed Adeniran and Wing in the hunt for first-team football, featuring in the last 18 games from the middle of the park. “The [George] Byers one is another baffling situation. He looked decent whenever I saw him play for Swansea. Yet he's only started three games for us all season”, “George Byers back in the team and on the scoresheet!”, “To be honest, Byers deserves a bit of game-time here and there in my opinion.” Another midfield option for Moore to work with is Welsh midfielder Byers, who has only played in one league game since August. “Send [Olamide] Shodipo or Lewis Wing back, bringing in at least a box to box centre midfielder if possible”, “Alex Miller of The Sheffield Star has said that Shodipo limped out of training, another player that has done his hamstring. How many players keep pinging these at the moment?”, “Never plays and when he has very meh/injured.” After an impressive spell with Oxford United last season, Shodipo was expected to carry that form into this year with Wednesday, but has struggled to do so due to injury and a formation change. “Minimal contribution. Sow didn't do well with his moments of opportunity”, “Struggled to get into the game. Couple of decent runs in the first half and he does give us an outlet down the line”, “You can’t play Sow with Windass. Nobody to hold the ball up. I’d be happy to go with Gregory and Sow with Windass having one more game off the bench.” Dutch attacker Sow was a surprise signing in the summer, but hasn’t been able to show the ability he had in the Dutch leagues. However, he does have three goals to his name this season. “Against Plymouth, he was a constant threat with his blistering pace. He's improved game-on-game and looked like he could have a massive impact on the rest of our season… now this”, “He will stay with us! He plays like he enjoys it here. He will not leave us!”, “[Nathaniel] Mendez-Laing has made a decent career from football due to his undoubted talent. However, he’s always underachieved. He’s been frustrating because of his questionable attitude and unreliability.” Adding more competition to the attacking positions, Mendez-Laing was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday part-way through the season and currently has five games and one goal to his name. Returning Loanee “Luongo is more than capable of playing that holding role to allow us to continue to create those overloads in wide areas”, “Luongo was everywhere; stopping their play and driving forwards. His passing was accurate and key to our attacks”, “Luongo was particularly picked out for praise as being "a nuisance" in the way he kept winning the ball.” Massimo Luongo Ex-Town loanee Luongo started the season on the injury table, but has recently come back into the fray over the past few months. Has started the last two games and is likely to play again. Winger “The switch out to [Jack] Hunt is frequently an option”, “Fantastic player for us. Glad to have him back at S6. Superb crosser of the ball. He should be training the others in the squad and the academy as to how it’s done!”, “Hunt was an absolute car crash at right-back, he's still shocking defensively.” Experienced defender Hunt has been pushed further forward in Moore’s 3-5-2 formation, having spent the majority of his career as a right-back. “Hunt does OK, can cross a good ball every now and then but he hardly ever scored a goal and got himself into some good positions over last couple games and fluffed them?”, “Good game, lots of positive passing”, “Teams have been doing it for a while now, target Hunt, wait for his inevitable hospital pass, run past him while he makes a half-arsed challenge then stops to watch.” Has missed only five league games this season, but has started the last two on the right-hand side of the midfield. Likely to continue there on Saturday, unless Moore changes up the style. Centre Midfielder “I can imagine some guys in a pub 25 years from now reminiscing about when they were kids and they once saw [Barry] Bannan do five pirouettes in one game”, “Passion and desire never lacking”, “We have two centre midfielders in Bannan and Luongo who could play top half of the Championship.” A player who could still do a job in e upper reaches of the second tier, Bannan ranks in the top five for both short passing and long passing in League One. “Excellent finish. Gave the ball away more than usual today”, “Best player in the league”, “With regard to Bannan, I can’t deny he’s the best footballer at the club, but I’m starting to think we need to try something different in order to compete more effectively in this league.” However, there have been calls across the season from Wednesday fans that they might play better without having Bannan on the pitch, because the natural play goes through him and it sometimes breaks down because of it. Very likely to start on Saturday. Attack “Think we’ve got enough cover personally, [Florian] Kamberi and Paterson to come back properly”, “Seems old Paterson thinks his best position is centre-back”, “Paterson and Gregory all contrived to miss sitters in final few minutes. We need someone other than Windass that has a modicum of composure in the box.” Callum Paterson Mr Versatile himself, Paterson has covered across multiple positions for Sheffield Wednesday this season. Missed only one of the last 19 league games. “I haven’t seen anything said as to why Kamberi has been left out against Sunderland and Shrewsbury?”, “Kamberi barely plays a game even when fit”, “Kamberi's got to be leaving, the way all this is going.” On loan from Swiss side St Gallen, Kamberi hasn’t featured for the club in the last five games. With only five loanees permitted in a matchday squad, two will have to be left out for Moore’s side. Kamberi might be an unfortunate casualty. “Brown and Berahino are simply not good enough for the team we have established”, “Seem to remember stories that Berahino had offers from Championship clubs. Unfortunately, he chose us instead”, “That was one of the worst displays from a Wednesday player I've ever seen...no effort. no closing down and a first touch that Stevie Wonder would do better.” Journeyman Berahino has been all across Europe in search of football and started the season with the Owls impressively with a goal in his second game. Another to have not featured in the last two games. “How long before Moore lets Josh Windass start a game? March? April? Dearie me”, “I wonder whether those who questioned why some Owls Talkers thought Windass could bag a hatful in this division, or thought we were overrating the impact he might have, are starting to see the potential yet?”, “Windass comes on and scores a great goal to kill the game. Great control and a cool finish after some erratic finishing by others today.” Arguably the best striker in League One on reputation, Windass has struggled this year due to an injury he picked up at the back end of last season. Has five games to his name during 2021/22 with four goals from them. Arguably, his fitness decides the Owls’ season. “Possibly a good player, but is it what we need? Still time I guess but a very meh signing as I don't see it as a position we need to strengthen at all”, “Blackpool journalist saying Tyreece John-Jules doesn’t impose himself on games and can be quite easily outfought, no good on the left wing because he isn’t very good defensively”, “Yippee, another forward coming in to play wing-back.” The third of three signings made by Moore this window is Arsenal youngster John-Jules, who spent the first half of the season with Blackpool. Played under Moore at Doncaster last season. Striker “We slowly move it up the pitch, passing sideways, eventually get the ball to the corner of the box and either play it in to feet to Gregory for the shot”, “Some great hold-up play and harassing of defenders. Should have scored though”, “Very good centre forward display. Ran the lines superbly and didn't give Oxford's backline a minute. Great interplay for the first goal and a brilliant little assist for Windass. His performance deserved a goal.” Another Wednesday player to have been linked with Town in the summer, Gregory decided to make the switch to Hillsborough from Stoke City. “Excellent link-up play, involved in both the goals and generally a menace. Hasn't scored in a while though, which is a slight concern”, “I don’t know what’s happened to Gregory but for all his hold-up play his finishing has been woeful recently”, “Windass and Gregory playing up front together for a run of games are probably our best chance of making the top six.” The Owls’ main striker for the whole season with Windass out with injury, and has eight goals to his name so far. However, he hasn’t scored in the last four games. Sheffield Wednesday Fans on ITFC “Home games against Ipswich, Wigan and Rotherham will either see us dropping a fair few points and dropping further away from the play-offs or it'll put a lot of confidence into the lads and see us closing the gap and laying down a marker”, “Seen how Ipswich have jumped over us now, funny what a change in manager can do!”, “For me, living in Suffolk I’ve got a lot of Ipswich-supporting mates and I think their situation this season has been similar to ours in some ways. Manager rebuilding in close season, big player turnover and expectations of a promotion challenge. I know they have had new owners which we haven’t, but when it was clear things weren’t going as expected, they acted quickly and made a change.” “Ipswich were stable in mid-table in the Championship though. I forgot to mention that the season after they left they got relegated and they’ve been dire since”, “Tyreeq Bakinson gone on loan to Ipswich with an option to make it permanent. Good signing, albeit yet another recruit for Ipswich, they’re going to end up with several ‘good signings on paper’ sat on the bench, a bit like us with Byers”, “Ipswich, Sunderland and us will be linked with everyone heading to League One this month.” Last Time Out – Ipswich Town 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday “We were crap for the majority of the game. So poor”, “Absolutely hate it when our manager/player starts laughing and joking with their team’s players, he should be furious with our lot, we are awful today and didn't deserve the win but to concede like we did was unbelievably poor!”, “Dull boring game, and again no penetration from Wednesday, rarely threatened their keeper.” “Goalkeepers are coached to always check before putting the ball down. Lack of concentration and utter stupidity”, “I hope Moore does not try to say Peacock-Farrell feels bad and will learn from this. He needs to make a point of dropping him”, “Can we rename the keeper clean sheet thread to a keeper clanger thread. I’m sure the clangers have now overtaken clean sheets.” Back in September, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw at Portman Road with the hosts scoring in the 90th minute through Conor Chaplin to take a point. 