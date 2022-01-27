Town Sign Brentford Full-Back Thompson On Loan
Thursday, 27th Jan 2022 20:20
Town have signed left-back Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old was with Arsenal’s academy from 2012 until August 2019, appearing in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final, before joining the Bees without having made a senior appearance for the Gunners.
The six-foot tall Willesden-born defender has made 14 starts for the West Londoners and spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon, where he made 23 starts and two sub appearances, having picked up two assists as he helped the Robins to a 3-2 victory over the Blues at Portman Road on his debut.
The Bees have exercised an option to extend his contract to the summer of 2023.
This season, Thompson has made two Premier League starts for Brentford in addition to a further three appearances in cup games.
“This club can give me a platform to grow,” Thompson told iFollow Ipswich.
“Ipswich came on to my radar two or three weeks ago and I am really happy to have the move done.
“I spoke to the manager and the first chat I had with him really inspired me.
“I'm really looking forward to working with him and the group here, and hopefully developing my game.
“I've been checking the results recently and I know the team has been playing some really good football. I want to play my part now and help the group push for promotion.”
Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “I’ve known Dominic for a while, having been at Arsenal as a youth player.
“He is hungry to develop as much as he can and he has already had a loan move, so has experience in this division.
“He’s a good fit for the position because he’s a competitive defender but he can also contribute and have an impact higher up the pitch.
“Dominic is a good addition to the squad and we’re delighted to have him with us until the end of the season.”
Brentford director of football Phil Giles told his club's official site: “Dom has done well for us in the minutes he has played so far this season, especially in our home game against Manchester City.
“Unfortunately, he hasn’t played as much as I’m sure he would have wanted, so a loan to a good club such as Ipswich is an ideal solution.
“We look forward to welcoming him back in the summer, having extended his contract by a further year.”
Thompson is the son of former Great Britain discus thrower Neville, while his elder brother Greg has also competed in the same event.
The signing means there is now very significant competition for the left-back or left wing-back role with Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson both close to returning from injury, Kane Vincent-Young having started the last two games in the role but suspended on Saturday, while youngster Bailey Clements made his first four league appearances late in Paul Cook's time as boss.
Photo: ITFC
