Town Sign Brentford Full-Back Thompson On Loan

Thursday, 27th Jan 2022 20:20 Town have signed left-back Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old was with Arsenal’s academy from 2012 until August 2019, appearing in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final, before joining the Bees without having made a senior appearance for the Gunners. The six-foot tall Willesden-born defender has made 14 starts for the West Londoners and spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon, where he made 23 starts and two sub appearances, having picked up two assists as he helped the Robins to a 3-2 victory over the Blues at Portman Road on his debut. The Bees have exercised an option to extend his contract to the summer of 2023. This season, Thompson has made two Premier League starts for Brentford in addition to a further three appearances in cup games. “This club can give me a platform to grow,” Thompson told iFollow Ipswich. “Ipswich came on to my radar two or three weeks ago and I am really happy to have the move done. “I spoke to the manager and the first chat I had with him really inspired me. “I'm really looking forward to working with him and the group here, and hopefully developing my game. “I've been checking the results recently and I know the team has been playing some really good football. I want to play my part now and help the group push for promotion.” Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “I’ve known Dominic for a while, having been at Arsenal as a youth player. “He is hungry to develop as much as he can and he has already had a loan move, so has experience in this division. “He’s a good fit for the position because he’s a competitive defender but he can also contribute and have an impact higher up the pitch. “Dominic is a good addition to the squad and we’re delighted to have him with us until the end of the season.” Brentford director of football Phil Giles told his club's official site: “Dom has done well for us in the minutes he has played so far this season, especially in our home game against Manchester City. “Unfortunately, he hasn’t played as much as I’m sure he would have wanted, so a loan to a good club such as Ipswich is an ideal solution. “We look forward to welcoming him back in the summer, having extended his contract by a further year.” Thompson is the son of former Great Britain discus thrower Neville, while his elder brother Greg has also competed in the same event. The signing means there is now very significant competition for the left-back or left wing-back role with Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson both close to returning from injury, Kane Vincent-Young having started the last two games in the role but suspended on Saturday, while youngster Bailey Clements made his first four league appearances late in Paul Cook's time as boss.

Photo: ITFC



BluJu added 20:24 - Jan 27

Welcome to the party! 3

CraigEdwards added 20:25 - Jan 27

Welcome to our club Dominic look forward to seeing you on Saturday 2

Guthrum added 20:26 - Jan 27

Good stuff. 1

Gforce added 20:32 - Jan 27

This is a great signing,had a really good game against us last season,while on loan at Swindon.

Hopefully he will do well and we get to sign him permanently. 0

brockleyblueboy added 20:37 - Jan 27

We are really messing up Swindon’s promotion bid lol



Welcome aboard, from a league two promotion push to a potential league one promotion party #coyb -2

1psw1ch added 20:39 - Jan 27

don't know a whole lot about the boy but welcome to the club Dominic 0

BlueArrow added 20:42 - Jan 27

Welcome to the Towen Dominiy 0

Dissboyitfc added 20:46 - Jan 27

brockleyblue he was with swindon last season, has joined us from brentford.



straight into the team for saturday 1

BontyBlue added 20:46 - Jan 27

Nice one. Will keep an eye on this fella’s progress. Hopefully this is the first of many from KMcK’s little book of ‘under the radar, high potential, wonder kids’ who’ll work their nads off for the Mighty Blues! 0

ArnieM added 20:50 - Jan 27

Get in there 👍…. Welcome Dominic…. Potentially a great signing for us ! 0

Europablue added 20:52 - Jan 27

Gforce

From what was said it sounds like this could only ever be a loan until the end of the season, but I suppose you never know, especially if we did somehow get promoted! 0

