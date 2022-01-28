U18s Host Millwall

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 11:01 Town’s U18s are in action against Millwall behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning. The young Blues are second in Professional Development League Two South, having drawn 4-4 at home to runaway leaders Charlton in their last game in the competition before Christmas. The Lions are fourth, eight points behind the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 11:16 - Jan 28

Can not understand why fans are not allowed to watch these games when there is no restriction on watching amateur games. We need to start producing more outstanding youngsters that are ready for first team football at the ages of eighteen and nineteen it's not happening at the moment. It would be devastating to lose our academy but questions might have to be asked if it is paying dividends. Brentford don't have a academy and they seem to be doing alright. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments