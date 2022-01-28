U18s Host Millwall
Friday, 28th Jan 2022 11:01
Town’s U18s are in action against Millwall behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.
The young Blues are second in Professional Development League Two South, having drawn 4-4 at home to runaway leaders Charlton in their last game in the competition before Christmas. The Lions are fourth, eight points behind the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]