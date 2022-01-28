McKenna: Thompson Fit and in a Strong Position to Contribute

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 11:26 Town boss Kieran McKenna says new signing Dominic Thompson is fit and that it won’t take the loanee from Brentford long to get up and running. The 21-year-old, who has been handed the number 22 shirt vacated by Toto Nsiala, could well make his Blues debut at Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow having signed for the rest of the season yesterday. “He’s fit, he’s been playing in U23s games, he’s had first-team exposure this year. We don’t think it’s going to take him long to be up and running,” McKenna said. “He arrived [on Thursday], he’ll train with the group [on Friday] and we feel like he’s in a strong position to contribute.” Thompson’s signing means the Blues have significant competition for the left-back/left wing-back role with former Owl Matt Penney and on-loan Middlesbrough man Hayden Coulson both closing on a return after knocks, while youngster Bailey Clements broke into the team in the latter days of Paul Cook’s management. “We have some good options in that position already, players who have been playing well,” McKenna continued. “But as we’ve said all along, it’s about continual improvement. We have to look to improve the squad and the club in every which way we can. “Obviously one aspect of that is players coming in the door, so we’re delighted to have secured Dominic to the end of the season. “We want him to come in and have a part in the group and part of what we’re doing here and we think he can help us for the rest of the year.” McKenna says Thompson’s recruitment may not be the last incoming business of the transfer window, which closes at 11pm on Monday. “We’re still always looking to improve the squad where possible,” he added. “Happy with what we’ve done over January with securing [Christian Walton] on a permanent deal, which was a big thing for us, securing Macauley [Bonne] on loan for the rest of the season was a big move for us. “And to have Tyreeq [Bakinson] and Dominic come in so far, we feel like we’ve strengthened a couple of positions that we wanted options in. “So we’re in a good position. We’ll still keep working right until the last deadline. If there’s anything that we think can improve us, then we’ll look to do it, but we’re comfortable with what we have and feel like we’re hopefully in a good position to have a strong second half of the year.”

Photo: ITFC



