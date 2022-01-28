Swindon Boss Hoping Simpson Returns to County Ground

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 12:14 Swindon boss Ben Garner says Tyreece Simpson could return to the County Ground on loan if the Blues can agree a new contract with the 19-year-old before the transfer window closes. On Tuesday, Town manager Kieran McKenna revealed that Simpson, who scored 11 goals during the first half of the season with the League Two club, had been recalled to Portman Road for discussions relating to his contract. “That’s an issue with the club, something they’re just getting sorted out, a contractual issue that’s being sorted out between Tyreece and the club,” McKenna said. “It wasn’t part of my decision at the moment to bring him back into the group. Obviously he’s a player that we value very, very highly, we’ve been keeping really close tabs on what he’s being doing at Swindon. Really pleased with his progress. “I got to meet him yesterday for the first time. A lovely kid and we want him to be a part of the future and a part of what we’re doing here.” As it stands, Simpson is out of contract at the end of the season but with the Blues having an option to keep him for a further year. It’s understood a new longer-term deal is under discussion and Robins boss Garner says that if that’s done by Monday’s 11pm deadline then Simpson could return to his club on loan. “Tyreece was called back by Ipswich for contractual reasons on their part – they want him to agree a new deal there, and if he does that he will be allowed back out on loan,” he told the Swindon Advertiser. “We haven’t heard anything this week in terms of progress on that – that’s as much as I know.” McKenna confirmed that the Blues were likely to send Simpson back out on loan again once the situation had been resolved. And Garner is hopeful that Swindon would again be his destination: “That’s the initial conversation, but we’ve had no further contact since. “Unless a new deal can be agreed between Tyreece and Ipswich pretty soon, then he’ll be staying there for the remainder of the season.” Simpson has trained with the first-team squad since his return but wasn’t included in the 18 at Wimbledon and is unlikely to be involved before the transfer window closes as playing for Town would limit his loan availability due to the three-club rule, meaning he could only rejoin Swindon.

Photo: Action Images



Kentish_Tractor added 12:44 - Jan 28

Can he not sign a new contract with us while already out on loan?



Otherwise seems like a waste of time recalling him if we're just going to loan him out again back to Swindon. 0

OwainG1992 added 12:46 - Jan 28

Hope he does too.

The kid ain't gonna get game time here this season.

Offer him a year deal.

Decent wages for his age and experience.

Let him go back to the club he's enjoying playing for. 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 13:16 - Jan 28

This is surely a no brainier. He loved it there, why not continue. He’s too far down the pecking order to get a game here. 0

IpswichToon added 13:32 - Jan 28

I presume this was some kind of issue with the wage bill. ITFC may well feel that Swindon should be covering more of Simpson's wage than they are, so recalled him so they can make a new arrangement that will free up some of the wage bill, even if it was only a small amount to keep us within the rules. 0

Radlett_blue added 13:42 - Jan 28

It looks as if part of Town's bargaining strategy is to refuse Simpson another loan if he refuses to sign a new contract. 0

