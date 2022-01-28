Charlton Make Fraser Approach

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 12:55 Charlton Athletic have made an approach to the Blues for midfielder Scott Fraser. According to the Daily Record, the Addicks have made a £400,000 offer for the 26-year-old and TWTD can confirm that the South Londoners have contacted the Blues regarding Fraser, although the reported figure is wide of the mark. Swansea, managed by Fraser’s former MK Dons manager Russell Martin, have repeatedly been linked with the Scot during January, however, we understand the Welshmen have made no approach to Town. Asked about the Swans reports by TWTD at yesterday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, to be honest. “Those calls are directed towards the club but they haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. “He’s obviously not been able to get on the pitch in my time here so far, but it’s only been maybe five weeks or so. “He’s had a little injury in that time, obviously we had two games called off due to Covid. I know all about Scott’s qualities, watched lots of him for Burton and for MK, so he’s certainly a player who has quality and impact at this level and is a player who can contribute for us when he gets the opportunity.” Fraser has made 17 starts and two sub appearances, scoring once, since signing from the Dons in the summer. While the former Dundee United, Airdrieonians and Burton Albion schemer is yet to feature under McKenna, he was on the bench for his opening game at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Photo: TWTD



BlueBlood90 added 13:05 - Jan 28

Didn't we pay £750k for him? Can't see why we'd sell him to a potential rival next season for nearly half the fee we paid for him. I still think there's a player in there if used correctly. 2

Marcus added 13:09 - Jan 28

I guess it's also about freeing up wages to sign someone else? A bit like a house moving chain (**grits teeth on completion day when a final query is raised**) 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 13:10 - Jan 28

Don’t think he would suit our style under McKenna. Too slow and can’t tackle. Get rid for the right money. 1

Leics_Blue added 13:14 - Jan 28

Would be a shame if he goes but admittedly not realised his potential with us......yet.



Sliding doors moment for me when he missed that pen against Burton (a) 2nd game in. Likely we would not only have won the game but it also seemed to have an impact on Fraser's confidence from which I don't think he;s really recovered from. 2

masetheace added 13:18 - Jan 28

Goodbye !! 0

ArnieM added 13:23 - Jan 28

£400k…..” yer avin a laugh” !! 1

Radlett_blue added 13:39 - Jan 28

McKenna's call, really. We have a huge number of attacking midfield players & if McKenna doesn't fancy Fraser, selling would release resources for areas where we are weaker. Who knows what the fee should be, but no reason to accept the first offer. 0

