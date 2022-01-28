Discounted Tickets For Members For Cheltenham Match

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 14:17 The Blues’ home game against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday 22nd February has been designated the club's first ever Members Match with ticket prices discounted for members. Ultimate, Gold and Silver members can buy up to four tickets, which will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday 1st February, at reduced rates. The offer does not apply to junior members. Ticket prices (all areas) Adults: £10

Seniors (65-plus): £8

U23s: £6

U19s: £3

U12s: £0.00 Sale windows Ultimate members: Tuesday 1st February at 10am

Silver members: Wednesday 2nd February at 10am

Gold members: Thursday 3rd February at 10am Full details on the club’s membership schemes can be found here. Photo: Pagepix



Bazza8564 added 14:44 - Jan 28

Clearly the club have identified this one as a potentially low demand one, good to see them making a proactive move once again to bring people in.... 0

