Discounted Tickets For Members For Cheltenham Match
Friday, 28th Jan 2022 14:17
The Blues’ home game against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday 22nd February has been designated the club's first ever Members Match with ticket prices discounted for members.
Ultimate, Gold and Silver members can buy up to four tickets, which will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday 1st February, at reduced rates. The offer does not apply to junior members.
Ticket prices (all areas)
Adults: £10
Sale windows
Ultimate members: Tuesday 1st February at 10am
Full details on the club’s membership schemes can be found here.
Photo: Pagepix
