No Town Matete Bid
Friday, 28th Jan 2022 14:47
TWTD understands that contrary to a report, the Blues have not made an offer to Fleetwood for midfielder Jay Matete.
Sky Sports News is reporting that Town have made a £650,000 bid for the 20-year-old, however, we understand that this is not the case.
Although the Blues are aware of Matete, who impressed in the game between the sides at Portman Road, Town won’t be making move for him before the transfer window closes on Monday evening at 11pm.
The Blues would appear well covered in central midfield at present, although with Scott Fraser interesting Charlton, whose interest up to now Town have rebuffed.
