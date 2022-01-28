No Town Matete Bid

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 14:47 TWTD understands that contrary to a report, the Blues have not made an offer to Fleetwood for midfielder Jay Matete. Sky Sports News is reporting that Town have made a £650,000 bid for the 20-year-old, however, we understand that this is not the case. Although the Blues are aware of Matete, who impressed in the game between the sides at Portman Road, Town won’t be making move for him before the transfer window closes on Monday evening at 11pm. The Blues would appear well covered in central midfield at present, although with Scott Fraser interesting Charlton, whose interest up to now Town have rebuffed.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueandTruesince82 added 14:49 - Jan 28

Kill Joy Phil😝 0

Lukeybluey added 14:49 - Jan 28

Was a stand out player for them when we played them at PR. Thought he was proper decent. Morsyesque... 0

blu_dru added 14:52 - Jan 28

You mean to say THEE sky sports are wrong?! 0

ArnieM added 14:59 - Jan 28

Do we need another midfielder then? 0

RobITFC added 15:03 - Jan 28

Freebie in the summer ? 0

OwainG1992 added 15:05 - Jan 28

Oh come on this would be an outstanding signing....Sucker punch Phil! 😂 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments