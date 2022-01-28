Ex-Blues Loanee Barry Joins Swindon

Friday, 28th Jan 2022 17:26

Former Blues loanee Louie Barry has joined League Two Swindon on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

Barry, 18, was with Town from August until he was recalled to Villa Park at the start of this month having appeared only occasionally for the Blues, making just four starts, only one in the league, and two sub appearances.

A loan move to Swindon has been mooted for more than a month before finally being confirmed this afternoon.

Robins director of football, Ben Chorley, told his club’s official site: “Louie comes to us with undoubted ability.

“He has been on the biggest of stages for such a young man. Over the last three weeks we’ve watched every minute of his games live and been in constant dialogue with his club.

“The people at Aston Villa we have a fantastic relationship with and we thank them for believing in our methods to progress Louie further. We wish him all the best in our second-half of the campaign.”

Barry could link-up with Blues striker Tyreece Simpson with Swindon hoping the 19-year-old will return to the County Ground on loan for the second half of the campaign.





