McKenna: Club's History and Tradition Should Be Embraced

Saturday, 29th Jan 2022 08:38 Kieran McKenna believes the Blues’ history and tradition should be embraced, celebrated and acknowledged, and has a big picture of legendary Town boss Sir Bobby Robson on the wall of his office, which he says is going nowhere. Like the club’s two most successful managers, Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, McKenna took the reins at Portman Road aged only 35. While some recent bosses have suggested the glories of the club's past can be something of a millstone, the Northern Irishman feels otherwise. “Our history and tradition is something we should embrace as a club,” said McKenna when asked about following in such illustrious footsteps. “We should celebrate our success in the past and acknowledge how important it is to our supporters and the community. “Here we've had two of the greatest managers in the history of British football who are big inspirations to myself. “I'm not in a position to be compared with them yet – I've got a long, long way to go before I would even consider myself in the same sentence as those two. “But they have walked through the same door and occupied the same seat as me - at the same age - and I enjoy having that history around me. “I've got a big picture of Sir Bobby in my office, which I have no intention of removing.” McKenna, currently the EFL’s youngest boss, had the ear of another legendary boss during his time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson. “I haven't spoken to Sir Alex since I left, but he was absolutely fantastic to me in my time there – very supportive of me from the moment I arrived,” he added. “Obviously everyone thinks so highly of him around the club and throughout football, and I know he's on the end of a phone if I ever need him, and that's a great support to have. “Even as a youth team coach, we would watch games, chat sometimes about players and performances and it was a privilege to work with such an icon and a role model.”

Photo: TWTD



itsonlyme added 08:47 - Jan 29

Everything about our manager oozes class! With any luck his picture will be up on the wall for future generations to see as one of our greatest managers alongside Sir Alf and Sir Bobby. 2

CaptainAhab added 08:48 - Jan 29

Let's hope there's a big portrait of McKenna next to Sir Bobby one day! 1

jong75 added 08:49 - Jan 29

100% correct. Our history, is our history. You can't change it, it will always be there. Many clubs would love to have our history. Embrace it, rather than it being a weight round the neck of the club, but lets hope we now make our own positive mark on history.COYB 1

MrJase_79 added 09:16 - Jan 29

Man, I love this guy. COYB. 0

