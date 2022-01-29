McKenna: Club's History and Tradition Should Be Embraced
Saturday, 29th Jan 2022 08:38
Kieran McKenna believes the Blues’ history and tradition should be embraced, celebrated and acknowledged, and has a big picture of legendary Town boss Sir Bobby Robson on the wall of his office, which he says is going nowhere.
Like the club’s two most successful managers, Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, McKenna took the reins at Portman Road aged only 35.
While some recent bosses have suggested the glories of the club's past can be something of a millstone, the Northern Irishman feels otherwise.
“Our history and tradition is something we should embrace as a club,” said McKenna when asked about following in such illustrious footsteps.
“We should celebrate our success in the past and acknowledge how important it is to our supporters and the community.
“Here we've had two of the greatest managers in the history of British football who are big inspirations to myself.
“I'm not in a position to be compared with them yet – I've got a long, long way to go before I would even consider myself in the same sentence as those two.
“But they have walked through the same door and occupied the same seat as me - at the same age - and I enjoy having that history around me.
“I've got a big picture of Sir Bobby in my office, which I have no intention of removing.”
McKenna, currently the EFL’s youngest boss, had the ear of another legendary boss during his time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson.
“I haven't spoken to Sir Alex since I left, but he was absolutely fantastic to me in my time there – very supportive of me from the moment I arrived,” he added.
“Obviously everyone thinks so highly of him around the club and throughout football, and I know he's on the end of a phone if I ever need him, and that's a great support to have.
“Even as a youth team coach, we would watch games, chat sometimes about players and performances and it was a privilege to work with such an icon and a role model.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]