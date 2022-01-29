Five Changes as Blues Face Owls
Saturday, 29th Jan 2022 14:15
Dominic Thompson is handed his Town debut and Idris El Mizouni returns to the XI for the first time since Kieran McKenna took charge as the Blues face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
McKenna makes five changes from the team which beat Wimbledon 2-0 on Tuesday with front three Macauley Bonne, Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin all back in the side.
Thompson, who joined on loan from Brentford on Thursday, is at left wing-back with Kane Vincent-Young suspended for one match having been sent off at Plough Lane.
El Mizouni joins Tyreeq Bakinson in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy serving the second game of his four-match ban. Centre-half George Edmundson again wears the armband.
Tom Carroll and Kayden Jackson are missing from the 18, while James Norwood and Sone Aluko are among the subs, as are Rekeem Harper and Vaclav Hladky, who has been absent for the last two matches due to illness.
Wednesday give debuts to loan signings Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean in their three-man defence, while eight-goal top-scorer Lee Gregory misses out due to foot injury with Josh Windass coming in for his second league start of the season. Former Town loanee Massimo Luongo starts in the Owls' midfield.
Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, (c) Johnson, Windass, Kamberi. Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Palmer, Byers, Paterson, Sow, John-Jules.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Thompson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Edwards, Aluko, Norwood, Pigott. Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).
Photo: ITFC
