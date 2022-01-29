Five Changes as Blues Face Owls

Saturday, 29th Jan 2022 14:15 Dominic Thompson is handed his Town debut and Idris El Mizouni returns to the XI for the first time since Kieran McKenna took charge as the Blues face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. McKenna makes five changes from the team which beat Wimbledon 2-0 on Tuesday with front three Macauley Bonne, Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin all back in the side. Thompson, who joined on loan from Brentford on Thursday, is at left wing-back with Kane Vincent-Young suspended for one match having been sent off at Plough Lane. El Mizouni joins Tyreeq Bakinson in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy serving the second game of his four-match ban. Centre-half George Edmundson again wears the armband. Tom Carroll and Kayden Jackson are missing from the 18, while James Norwood and Sone Aluko are among the subs, as are Rekeem Harper and Vaclav Hladky, who has been absent for the last two matches due to illness. Wednesday give debuts to loan signings Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean in their three-man defence, while eight-goal top-scorer Lee Gregory misses out due to foot injury with Josh Windass coming in for his second league start of the season. Former Town loanee Massimo Luongo starts in the Owls' midfield. Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, (c) Johnson, Windass, Kamberi. Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Palmer, Byers, Paterson, Sow, John-Jules. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, El Mizouni, Thompson, Celina, Chaplin, Bonne. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Edwards, Aluko, Norwood, Pigott. Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



19781981twtd added 14:24 - Jan 29

The tinker man cometh let's hope it work no height up front 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:25 - Jan 29

Carrol must be injured then if El Miz is starting and harper on the bench? 1

billlm added 14:36 - Jan 29

Two youngsters in midfield, ouch, 1

Len_Brennan added 14:39 - Jan 29

Tough game for Backinson & El Mizouni, and Harper as back up on the bench, in the middle of the park today; I wish them well. Barry Bannon is a quality player at this level & they will have their work cut out to keep him ineffective. A 1 game ban for Morsy would have been about right for that push! against Accrington; he is a big loss today. 7

Jewell_in_the_Town added 14:46 - Jan 29

Getting down to bare bones in central midfield. Perhaps we'll see Sheeran start in there soon. 2

Edmundo added 14:48 - Jan 29

El Mizouni is underrated by many. Definitely ahead of Dozzell at a similar age. Gets his chance today to stake a claim. Was impressed with Bakinson too. We can do this, but need to fight for it. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 15:05 - Jan 29

19781982twtd what are you on about no height up front Bonnes up front?? 🙄 it’s the middle of the park that worries me but two talented kids let’s see what they can do. 0

TimmyH added 15:08 - Jan 29

Not sure about El Mizouni in midfield in such a big game...along with Bakinson and Thompson there all strangers to each other as starters. 0

Suffolkboy added 15:19 - Jan 29

Come on chaps ! KM and Co have both surprised and convinced us since they arrived ,and it’s difficult to imagine that together they won’t have analysed SW and identified sufficient talent at ITFC to select something different .

COYB ,go forth and conquer ! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments