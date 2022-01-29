Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 29th Jan 2022 17:10 Marvin Johnson’s sixth-minute goal saw Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Hillsborough. Johnson volleyed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s cross into the net from the Owls’ first attack of the game and Wednesday had a number of chances to increase their lead with the Blues rarely threatening to get back on terms. Dominic Thompson was handed his Town debut and Idris El Mizouni returned to the XI for the first time since Kieran McKenna took charge as the Blues boss made five changes from the team which beat Wimbledon 2-0 on Tuesday with front three Macauley Bonne, Bersant Celina and Conor Chaplin all back in the side. Thompson, who joined on loan from Brentford on Thursday, was at left wing-back with Kane Vincent-Young suspended for one match having been sent off at Plough Lane. El Mizouni joined Tyreeq Bakinson in the centre of midfield with skipper Sam Morsy serving the second game of his four-match ban. Centre-half George Edmundson again wore the armband. Tom Carroll and Kayden Jackson were missing from the 18, while James Norwood and Sone Aluko were among the subs having started against the Dons, as were Rekeem Harper and Vaclav Hladky, who has been absent for the last two matches due to illness. Wednesday gave debuts to loan signings Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean in their three-man defence, while eight-goal top-scorer Lee Gregory missed out due to foot injury with Josh Windass coming in for his second league start of the season. Former Town loanee Massimo Luongo started in the Owls' midfield. After both teams had taken a knee, the Blues, in their black third kit, dominated the ball in the early stages. However, Wednesday took the lead in the sixth minute following their first spell in possession of the afternoon. After Edmundson had lost the ball on Town’s left touchline, Mendez-Laing brought it forward down the right before sending over a deep cross and Johnson, who had broken away from Wes Burns, volleyed a low shot back across Christian Walton and into the corner of the net. Town continued to see most of the ball, although with Wednesday more involved than they had been before their goal. However, Town had shown nothing in the final third until a 16th minute Janoi Donacien cross from the right which was headed clear. There was a scare for the Blues in the 18th minute when Florian Kamberi was sent away behind the Town backline by Luongo but Luke Woolfenden got back to force him inside and Edmundson smashed the ball out for a corner from which Dean headed across the face and wide with no one able to add a further touch. Wednesday were beginning to get on top with their fans, previously quiet despite the goal, starting to get behind them. On 23, Mendez-Laing took the ball inside following a short corner but screwed his shot well wide. A minute later, Windass hit an effort wide, before Dean was shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Celina in the centre circle.

Town threatened for the first time on half hour when Bakinson clipped a looping ball to the far post but it bounced over Thompson and out for a goal-kick A minute later, Celina brought it forward before shooting well over from the edge of the box. On 37, Burns, who moments earlier had been given instruction by manager McKenna, was sent away down the right and sent in a cross which was cleared at the back post. Wednesday should have made it 2-0 in the 40th minute when Barry Bannan’s cross crossed from the left was turned on by Kamberi. Edmundson got the merest of touches on it to take it away from Mendez-Laing, who subsequently worked himself space eight yards out and seemed certain to score but somehow hit his shot the wrong side of the post. Celina wasted a Blues free-kick on the right in the 42nd minute, although in the aftermath the Kosovan international sent Donacien away on the right and his cross was diverted towards his own goal by a Wednesday defender, but Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Owls goal was able to claim. Kamberi forced Walton to save at his near post on 44, then from the corner Sam Hutchinson headed straight at the Blues keeper. A foot either wide of him and it would have been a goal. That was the last chance of a half which Town had started brightly before conceding from the Owls’ first attack. Thereafter, the Blues had long spells of possession but largely in their own half and they have been unable to create a serious opportunity, while the home side had more than enough chances to make it 2-0 with Town getting sloppier the longer the half progressed. The Blues started the second half more on the front foot. El Mizouni made a strong run from deep into the Wednesday half in the 48th minute, having made a slick turn to get away from Bannan. Bakinson shot against a defender having won the ball back midway inside the Owls’ half. Wednesday had another chance to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute when Windass’s cross-shot from a tight angle was palmed out to Bannan who couldn’t keep it down as he broke into six-yard box at speed. Thompson complained that he had been fouled by Windass and may have had a case. As the game moved into its final half hour, the Blues were dominating possession but still without being able to find a way through the Owls. On 62 Kamberi had the ball in the Town net following a Wednesday break but having strayed a long way offside. A minute later, the home side swapped Mendez-Laing for Liam Palmer. In the 67th minute, a Kamberi cross from the right found Johnson on the edge of the box but the Owls’ goalscorer hit this effort the wrong side of Walton’s left post. Town were continuing to have long spells on the ball but without carving out an opportunity and it was little surprise when McKenna made a double change in the 71st minute with Aluko and Norwood taking over from Chaplin and El Mizouni. Almost immediately, Wednesday again went close to a second. The ball was cut back to the edge of the area for Bannan, who hit a powerful strike which was destined for the top corner until Walton brilliantly got across to palm it away from goal. After the Blues had defended the corner, the Owls swapped Windass for Tyreece John-Jules, who was making his home debut having signed on loan from Arsenal. Moments later, Town weren’t too far away from an equaliser when a Burns cross from the right reached Aluko via Norwood and the Nigerian international hit a shot which was blocked. On 77 a deep cross from the right found Thompson, who hit a shot which deflected behind off a defender. Two minutes later, Norwood headed over at the back post from a deep Celina corner from the left. Ahead of the goal-kick, Joe Pigott took over from Bonne. On 84, Owls goalscorer Johnson was replaced by Jack Hunt having suffered a knock. The game appeared to be petering out but on 88 Burns nodded a ball into the box bak towards Pigott but it was looped behind. In the final scheduled minute, Woolfenden brought it forward and exchanged passes before his cross was cut out. However, the Blues kept the ball in the final third and Norwood hit a shot which was deflected behind. As the fourth official’s board indicated five additional minutes, the corner was played short and Aluko put it behind the goal, his frustration summing up Town’s afternoon.

A disappointing result and display from the Blues, who started positively but having conceded never really looked like getting an equaliser. Although Town had a lot of the ball most of their possession was in safe areas and lacked tempo, while Wednesday had a number of opportunities from which they should have made it 2-0. The result - manager McKenna’s second defeat in his six games in charge and the poorest performance of his time at Portman Road - sees the Blues drop a place to ninth in the table, back to eight points from the play-offs with second-bottom Gillingham at Portman Road next Saturday. Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Mendez-Laing (Palmer 63), Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan, (c) Johnson (Hunt 84), Windass (John-Jules 73), Kamberi. Unused: Wildsmith, Byers, Paterson, Sow. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson (c), Burns, Bakinson, El Mizouni (Norwood 71), Thompson, Celina, Chaplin (Aluko 71), Bonne (Pigott 79). Unused: Hladky, Burgess, Harper, Edwards. Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire). Att: 23,517.

BromleyBloo added 17:11 - Jan 29



Disappointing - not terrible and had good possession, but no penetration and created not one scoring opportunity in the whole 90 minutes!?!



Need Morsy back ASAP and just no spark up front. Walton remains quality!



So given Wed a big step up and other results above poor for us as well. Still a bit to go, but getting close to must win matches soon. Certainly now got to win all of the decent fixtures coming up……………..



COYB!!!

7

Saxonblue74 added 17:12 - Jan 29

Changed the line up, changed the system. looks genius when it works but absolutely didn't! 2

bringonbrazil added 17:12 - Jan 29

Not panic time. Lets up the pace at getting it forward and get some creative free kick and corner practice. Need to win the next 2 very winnable games. 5

TimmyH added 17:13 - Jan 29

Disappointing! hoped to avoid defeat and to be honest struggled to create or put any decent passing passages together and not one shot on target! El Miz, Bak and newbie Thompson all alien to each other in midfield so not surprised.



2 winnable games coming up but an improvement in performance needs to be met. 7

BromleyBloo added 17:15 - Jan 29

Corner practice definitely!!! 5

ButchersBrokenNose added 17:16 - Jan 29

A disappointing performance against one of our rivals for the playoffs. It’s not the end of the world, but we missed an opportunity today if not to get three points then to take two points off of them. They obviously deserved to win, and we couldn’t have complained if they’d stuffed us 4-0.



We looked good at times, played some nice, attacking football, but the same problems from the Cook and Lambert eras continue to plague us: too easily knocked off the ball, second to every 50-50 ball, thereby surrendering the midfield to the opposition, and no penetration in the attacking third. It’s unfortunate we were without both Morsy and Evans today, because I think they could have made a difference. If their bite was unavailable, I don’t understand why Mr. McKenna didn’t start Norwood. I know he’s not the most skillful player on the park, but he’ll run his socks off and get in the oppositions’ faces, and I think we needed that today. I know it’s early days for them, but Thompson and Bakinson did not make a good first impression for me.



There’s still plenty of points available, and as Sunderland showed today, teams above us will lose games. I still think we can finish sixth.



Finally, opposition scouts should tell their defenders to put the ball out for a corner every time they get it, because we do nothing with them and will immediately surrender possession. Nothing to worry about from Ipswich Town there… 6

planetblue_2011 added 17:17 - Jan 29

We just couldn’t break them down had loads of possession but that was it.

It was the right result weds created more chances & could of had more, brilliant save from Walton second half!! Some must win games coming up, McKenna needs to play up top Norwood being one of them 1

dirtydingusmagee added 17:17 - Jan 29

Disappointing result ,we were busy ,but created very little and had nothing up front. A draw would have been a decent point, but we didnt look like scoring really.

4

Nobbysnuts added 17:18 - Jan 29

Must win game.....we lost. Although not mathematically impossible....... this season is over. Poor result. Just shows where we are at the moment and it's simply not good enough in a topsy-turvy technically poor league. This current win/lose ratio will get us nowhere other than mid table. 0

DaGremloid added 17:19 - Jan 29

There's an amazing concept in football that our team needs to buy into. It's called bloody shooting! If you don't shoot you're never going to score. What is it our players don't get about that? The manager certainly won't be telling them to go out and 'fanny about with the ball, passing here, there and everywhere but whatever you do don't shoot.' So why are they disobeying orders???



Frustrating! 7

midastouch added 17:19 - Jan 29





It's looking a tall order to make 6th place this season. I feel almost resigned to another season in League One. Still not impossible but for every result like today it's looking less and less likely. We need to win the next 2 if not the hopes for this season will be hanging by a thread.



Can't blame McKenna as he's not been in the building long and can't expect overnight miracles, in fact, I'd say he's got off to a decent start overall.



Felt like we offered very little going forwards. We could have probably been playing Sheffield until Wednesday and still not scored!It's looking a tall order to make 6th place this season. I feel almost resigned to another season in League One. Still not impossible but for every result like today it's looking less and less likely. We need to win the next 2 if not the hopes for this season will be hanging by a thread.Can't blame McKenna as he's not been in the building long and can't expect overnight miracles, in fact, I'd say he's got off to a decent start overall. 7

jas0999 added 17:22 - Jan 29

Very poor result, considering Wednesday had been struggling. Biggest disappointment is failing to register a single shot on target - nowhere near good enough with this squad of players. Midfield looked weak in absence of Evans and Morsey. The new loan from Bristol City doesn’t appear to offer anything better than what we already have.



Play offs look extremely unlikely. Really needed something from a winnable game. 5

iaintaylorx added 17:23 - Jan 29

Bad performance but we move on. Intensity was lacking which is dissapointing but I think regardless of the games we had coming up, if someone said we would win 4 out of our first 6 games under McKenna, anyone would taken it! Bakinson doesn’t fill me which much hope. Woolfy, El Miz and Thompson played well though. Still a lot of football to play! COYB! 2

Edmundo added 17:23 - Jan 29

Hope KM has learned two things: firstly pretty possession football won't beat the donkeys in this league, and secondly rotation is for the Champions League sides, not us. 10

Ipswichbusiness added 17:28 - Jan 29

Results-wise, two steps forward and one back.



It seems to be a consistent theme that we have lots of possession and few chances. 5

yorkieblue62 added 17:30 - Jan 29

Not saying he is the answer by himself but surely time to give Pigott a run in the team, preferably in tandem with another striker, probably Norwood, as Bonne has scored once in around 15 games. Next 5 games look winnable, albeit on paper, so lets go for it, nothing to lose, we are not going to be relegated. 8

Suffolkboy added 17:31 - Jan 29

BB makes a very valid point ! ITFC have been pretty spineless and got nothing from corners : it won’t do and no doubt KM will have work put in to capitalising there . On the occasions we cannot penetrate in the normal run of play,it is essential we at least manage corners and free kicks more successfully ; we seem powder puff !

As for needing Morsy and Evans ,where yet is the character drive and determination elsewhere in the side ?

Obviously ITFC are not without promise but concerted effort from everyone throughout is the base line,and it’s sad to read of sloppiness creeping in .

We can and will do better , some with proven talent need to show more character and belief ,as well as shafts of independent thought and some inspiration .

K M’s assessment will make interesting reading — maybe between the lines !

COYB 3

inghamspur added 17:33 - Jan 29

One word. Inconsistency. 2

19781981twtd added 17:35 - Jan 29

Too much tinkering no threat very pretty football but need TWOup front and get stuck in looked lightweight playoffs a very tall order if not getting 1 shot on target in 95 minutes 2

Umros added 17:37 - Jan 29

We have a knack of falling at the 6 pointers. Anyone know when the last goal we scored from a. Corner was? We get one and it is just not exciting as the outcome is already known. 2

blueboy1981 added 17:41 - Jan 29

Don’t gloss this up - 65% possession - and did NOTHING !! 2

number8 added 17:41 - Jan 29

I understand people being down but the season is far from over. The next month games will hopefully yield a good haul of points. Lots of teams will have to play each other above us - some will dip in form. A narrow loss away at Wednesday isn't that bad their home form is solid.



Move on and move up 🤞👍👌 5

SickParrot added 17:47 - Jan 29

It's always hard to accept defeat and it's disappointing that we didn't manage to test their keeper but there are mitigating circumstances. It's rotten luck to be without all three of Evans, Morsy and Carroll at the same time which left us light in midfield. On the plus side it's 12 points from 18 since McKenna took over and only Wigan have more points from their last 6 games (14). That's a pretty good start for McKenna! Iam not expecting promotion this season but I am hopeful that with another transfer window and a pre season with the players he will have us challenging next season.

4

blueboy1981 added 17:48 - Jan 29

Much to prove Mr McKenna and the Team !!

We can’t polish this performance today up to anything it wasn’t.

It was POOR.

Possession counts for NOWT !!! 0

billlm added 17:49 - Jan 29

On a side note reference the report, Wednesday didn't take the knee, 0

