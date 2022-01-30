Championship Trio Linked With Simpson

Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 09:39 Town striker Tyreece Simpson is reportedly a target of Championship trio Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley. The 19-year-old was recalled from his loan at Swindon last week, having scored 11 goals since joining them in August, due to what manager Kieran McKenna referred to as “a contractual issue that’s being sorted out”. The club and Simpson’s representatives are in discussions regarding a new long-term contract with his current terms up this summer but with the Blues having an option to keep him for a further year. Now, according to The Sun on Sunday, the Bluebirds, Tigers and Tykes are all keen on signing Simpson. Town are unlikely to be looking at selling Simpson at this point in his development. On Tuesday McKenna said: “Obviously he’s a player that we value very, very highly, we’ve been keeping really close tabs on what he’s being doing at Swindon. Really pleased with his progress. “I got to meet him yesterday for the first time. A lovely kid and we want him to be a part of the future and a part of what we’re doing here.” Swindon are keen to bring him back to the County Ground on loan for the second half of the season. Manager Ben Garner told the Swindon Advertiser on Friday: “Tyreece was called back by Ipswich for contractual reasons on their part – they want him to agree a new deal there, and if he does that he will be allowed back out on loan.”

Photo: TWTD



