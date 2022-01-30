Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 09:42

Highlights of yesterday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Pagepix



Buryblue78 added 11:02 - Jan 30
Who made that highlights reel?
They are totally biased against us!
There’s not one attack of ours leading to a save!…….
TimmyH added 11:08 - Jan 30
Buryblue....I take it your post is sarcastic? as their GK didn't have to make a save!
