Tractor Girls in FA Cup Action at Newcastle

Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 09:46

Ipswich Town Women are in fourth-round Vitality Women’s FA Cup action against Newcastle United this afternoon at Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club’s Kingston Park (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls reached the fourth round by defeating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane last month in their third round tie.

The Magpies play in FA Women's National League Division One North, a tier below the Blues, and like Town are currently top of their table.

Town will be aiming to reach the fifth round of the competition for only the second time having previously done so in 2019/20 when they were knocked out by Manchester City after becoming the first fourth tier side to reach that stage.

The Tractor Girls will be looking to get back to winning ways after Wednesday’s frustrating 0-0 home draw with Gillingham.





Photo: Action Images