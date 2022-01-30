Nolan Set For Town Exit

Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 15:10 Midfielder Jon Nolan’s contract is reported to have been terminated by mutual consent. Nolan’s deal was due to end in the summer but, according to Football Insider, his terms have been settled now to allow him to join another club outside the transfer window, which closes at 11pm tomorrow. The 29-year-old’s departure would come as little surprise as he hasn’t featured this season having suffered a series of injuries over the last year. Nolan joined the Blues along with team-mate Toto Nsiala from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road. In total, he has made 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, most recently featuring in the 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland in January last year. Soon afterwards, he was relegated to training with the U23s by then-manager Paul Lambert. The Liverpudlian picked up a knee injury in training on his successor Paul Cook’s first day at the club and suffered a calf problem in pre-season and then a further setback in the autumn. Asked about Nolan’s fitness situation on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “He’s probably still a little bit away from contending to start games. He’s back in the training group. “When you’ve been out for a good amount of time, you can often get some other little issues and niggles on the side, that’s stalled him at times over recent periods, I believe. “Thankfully, his major injury that he had has much improved, no big long-term issues there hopefully, so now it’s just about getting a rhythm in training, that’s obviously a challenge when you’ve had a longer injury and a long time out. “At the moment, he’s just trying to get a consistent run and rhythm of training, build that resilience up to be able to be out there competing every day and he’s getting through that at the moment and getting closer and if he can keep doing that he can obviously start to contend for minutes, but at the moment he’s still a bit away from that.”

Trac70 added 15:20 - Jan 30

A sensible and good decision. Frees up space/wages for a late addition to the squad. Possibly the lad from Fleetwood? 2

FreddySteady added 15:22 - Jan 30

His scoring record was ok really but we do have plenty of midfielders. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 15:28 - Jan 30

Probably the best thing for both player and club.



Joining Colchester next season? 1

KernewekBlue added 15:34 - Jan 30

Never realised any modicum of potential he may have had coming in to our club.



Not really a Town type of player in my book, simply not good enough to compete effectively against our other midfielders. Too far down the pecking order and would only be here to maybe warm the bench and pick up his wages every week.



Sensible to let him go and try to find another club willing to give him a looking over.



This might free up some dosh to allow more strengthening of the squad. 0

runningout added 15:34 - Jan 30

Good luck JN.. Hope he stays fit for next venture. Good player in there 1

arc added 15:34 - Jan 30

What was his "major injury"? This is an odd one.



Anyway, good luck, Jon—sorry it never worked out here. 1

Nazemariner added 15:41 - Jan 30

Can't help but be disappointed with this. JN is a good player, and could be stand out at L1 level. I can only imagine that he doesn't want to be here. Someone will be getting a good player. 0

dyersdream added 15:47 - Jan 30

No loss 0

