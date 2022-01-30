Charlton Linked With New Fraser Bid

Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 17:36 Town are reported to be weighing-up a second Charlton bid for midfielder Scott Fraser. As reported on Friday, the Addicks made an approach for the 26-year-old which the Blues rebuffed, although the offer was lower than the £400,000 claimed in the Scottish press. Now, according to the EADT, the Blues are considering a new offer for the Scot, who only joined Town in the summer from MK Dons. Swansea, managed by Fraser’s former MK Dons manager Russell Martin, have repeatedly been linked with Fraser during January, but with the Welsh club not having made any contact with the Blues. Asked about the Swans reports by TWTD at Friday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, to be honest. “Those calls are directed towards the club but they haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. “He’s obviously not been able to get on the pitch in my time here so far, but it’s only been maybe five weeks or so. “He’s had a little injury in that time, obviously we had two games called off due to Covid. I know all about Scott’s qualities, watched lots of him for Burton and for MK, so he’s certainly a player who has quality and impact at this level and is a player who can contribute for us when he gets the opportunity.” Fraser has made 17 starts and two sub appearances, scoring once, since signing from the Dons in the summer. While the former Dundee United, Airdrieonians and Burton Albion schemer is yet to feature under McKenna, he was on the bench for his opening game at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

jabberjackson added 18:05 - Jan 30

We could have done with his guile to produce a defense-splitting ball yesterday

We just were not brave enough on that final pass. Watching us go from side to side was very dispiriting for the travelling faithful. 2

Gforce added 18:15 - Jan 30

Still think Fraser is well worth keeping, showed some nice touches and excellent link play earlier in the season.

We need a strong squad for any promotion attempt,he gives us that extra option in the number 10 role,even if he's not necessarily first choice every week.

And don't forget he was probably MK Don's best player when we signed him,scored several goals for them. 2

