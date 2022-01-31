Clements Set to Join Stevenage on Loan
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 09:07
TWTD understands Blues left-back Bailey Clements is set to join League Two Stevenage on loan.
The 21-year-old made his first four league appearances for the Blues in November but hasn’t featured since Kieran McKenna took charge at Portman Road.
In total, the academy product has made eight starts and one sub appearance for Town.
Previously, the former Northgate High School pupil has spent spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge.
Clements may be one of a number of younger players going out on loan with Tyreece Simpson's return to Swindon possible but not happening as things stand.
Photo: TWTD
