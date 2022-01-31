Clements Set to Join Stevenage on Loan

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 09:07 TWTD understands Blues left-back Bailey Clements is set to join League Two Stevenage on loan. The 21-year-old made his first four league appearances for the Blues in November but hasn’t featured since Kieran McKenna took charge at Portman Road. In total, the academy product has made eight starts and one sub appearance for Town. Previously, the former Northgate High School pupil has spent spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge. Clements may be one of a number of younger players going out on loan with Tyreece Simpson's return to Swindon possible but not happening as things stand.

Photo: TWTD



Guthrum added 09:23 - Jan 31

Will be good for him to get some regular football. 3

mojo added 09:30 - Jan 31

Makes total sense. He has had a taste of first team football but seems a fair way again from the first team now. I think a loan will do him good. Nothing to be gained from playing for the U23s. Good luck Bailey. 1

Radlett_blue added 09:31 - Jan 31

Not sure if Clements is going to make it. He probably isn't going to get a chance to prove it at Town. His contract expires in the summer & while Town have a 1 year option, I doubt we will trigger it so hope he finds a new club. -2

Europablue added 09:44 - Jan 31

Making it as a young footballer can feel like a mysterious process. He was suddenly in the team and getting high praise, then suddenly he's out of favour and way down the pecking order, the manager is replaced and now he has to go out on loan. Better to go out on loan than stay and not have a change of playing for the rest of the season. 0

Suffolkboy added 09:59 - Jan 31

Looks very much only positive for this young professional . At ITFC he can't get regular exposure at First Team level,and to play consistently at a League level must be the best option . If he's got the talent and strength then he'll find his way into the playing squad and will improve his game, mental abilities and general outlook ; go for it BC ,be a success !

COYB

COYB 0

