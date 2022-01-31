Loanee Coulson to Return to Boro
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 09:08
TWTD understands left-back Hayden Coulson is set to return to Middlesbrough before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.
The 23-year-old has had an injury-hit spell with the Blues making only six appearances since signing in August.
The Gateshead-born full-back was expected to remain at Portman Road until the end of the season but his loan deal included the provision for his return to the Riverside during January.
Coulson's last appearance for Town was the 4-1 win at Wycombe in early November when he suffered a heavy blow to his leg, however he has returned to training in recent weeks.
Last week, Town signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford with Coulson’s return to Boro once that deal was done having already been agreed.
Elsewhere, Town are continuing to talk to Charlton regarding Scott Fraser, the Addicks having made a second bid for the midfielder over the weekend, a previous offer having been turned down at the end of last week [bid now accepted].
The new bid is well in excess of the £150,000 reported in the Scottish press this morning and we understand is more than the undisclosed fee Town paid MK Dons for his services in the summer.
It’s not impossible that Town could make an addition to their squad before tonight’s deadline but no move is currently in progress.
Meanwhile, the Blues will also confirm Jon Nolan's Portman Rpad exit today, the midfielder's contract having been terminated by mutual consent.
Photo: Matchday Images
