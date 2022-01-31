Town Accept Charlton Offer For Fraser

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 09:28 Town have accepted Charlton Athletic’s latest offer for midfielder Scott Fraser. As reported earlier, TWTD understands the fee agreed is larger than the sum the Blues paid for the Scot in the summer when he joined from MK Dons, which was reported to be in the region of £750,000. The 26-year-old is now set to undergo a medical and talk personal terms at the Valley. Town turned down the Addicks’ initial offer at the end of last week before the South Londoners came in with a new bid over the weekend. Swansea, managed by Fraser’s former MK Dons manager Russell Martin, have repeatedly been linked with Fraser during January, but with the Welsh clubnever making any contact with the Blues. Asked about the Swans reports by TWTD at Friday’s press conference, manager Kieran McKenna said: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, to be honest. “Those calls are directed towards the club but they haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. “He’s obviously not been able to get on the pitch in my time here so far, but it’s only been maybe five weeks or so. “He’s had a little injury in that time, obviously we had two games called off due to Covid. I know all about Scott’s qualities, watched lots of him for Burton and for MK, so he’s certainly a player who has quality and impact at this level and is a player who can contribute for us when he gets the opportunity.” Fraser made 17 starts and two sub appearances, scoring once, in his short spell at Portman Road. While the former Dundee United, Airdrieonians and Burton Albion schemer is yet to feature under McKenna, he was on the bench for his opening game at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

Photo: TWTD



mojo added 09:33 - Jan 31

Wow. It's going to be a interesting day. Strap yourselves in folks. 1

ShropshireBluenago09 added 09:34 - Jan 31

Not been great and his last game against Barrow confirmed it. 0

Europablue added 09:35 - Jan 31

He has a lot of time left on his contract, so it would only be right that we got more than we paid for him. I was totally against the idea of getting rid of him for a cut-price deal. He had potential that wasn't realized. I have very little understanding of the circumstances as to why he hasn't been playing, but we can't really keep a player on just on potential. 1

Aero added 09:43 - Jan 31

I think we will regret this in time. Very good player in the right system. 1

Thai_Blue added 09:43 - Jan 31

Use the money to get Jay Matete 0

bluesman added 09:44 - Jan 31

Plausibly, this is part of an attempt to rebalance the lop sided squad recruited by Cook rather than any reflection on Fraser, who by all accounts is a decent player

2

bluewarrior added 09:45 - Jan 31

Fraser out Matete in would be effing superb business. 0

Europablue added 09:49 - Jan 31

bluesman, Yes, while Cook did a great job of recruiting a lot of quality players, there was a great deal of imbalance in the squad. How many number 10s can we play with each match? The problem with a lot of players that look good at a different club is that the system is set up around them, whereas it doesn't work out that way with us. It's a funny old game. We outclassed MK Dons to go up 2-0, then somehow managed to squander the lead. Now MK Dons look a solid bet for a playoff place even after we bought the player who was supposedly their best. 1

Suffolkboy added 10:07 - Jan 31

Very much looks as if KM and Co have confidently set about assessing the players, the squad , the potential and the future . Weaknesses in strategy will have been identified , steps to correct being put into effect so that we stay within the acceptable financial parameters ,but change the makeup and balance of talents not only for now , the short term ,but also looking to the longer term objectives .

We have every reason to support and believe in our Mgt team !

COYB 1

