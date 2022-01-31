Simpson Not Returning to Swindon
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 11:45
Blues striker Tyreece Simpson won’t be returning to Swindon for a second loan spell during the second half of the season, Robins head coach Ben Garner has confirmed.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a very successful spell at the County Ground during the first half of the season, scoring 11 times.
He was recalled by Town just over a week ago with discussions regarding a new Blues contract ongoing. The frontman’s current terms are up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further season.
Garner said last week that he hoped Simpson would return if a new Town contract had been agreed, while Championship trio Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley were linked with the striker yesterday.
But this lunchtime he told BBC Wiltshire Sport that that will not now be happening.
Barring interest from elsewhere before today’s 11pm deadline, Simpson now looks set to remain at Portman Road for the rest of the season.

