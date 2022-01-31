Simpson Not Returning to Swindon

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 11:45 Blues striker Tyreece Simpson won’t be returning to Swindon for a second loan spell during the second half of the season, Robins head coach Ben Garner has confirmed. The 19-year-old enjoyed a very successful spell at the County Ground during the first half of the season, scoring 11 times. He was recalled by Town just over a week ago with discussions regarding a new Blues contract ongoing. The frontman’s current terms are up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further season. Garner said last week that he hoped Simpson would return if a new Town contract had been agreed, while Championship trio Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley were linked with the striker yesterday. But this lunchtime he told BBC Wiltshire Sport that that will not now be happening. Barring interest from elsewhere before today’s 11pm deadline, Simpson now looks set to remain at Portman Road for the rest of the season. FOOTBALL : Head Coach Ben Garner says loanees Kaiyne Kesler-Hayden & Tyreece Simpson not returning to @Official_STFC on transfer deadline day #stfc — BBC Wiltshire Sport (@BBCWiltsSport) January 31, 2022

Photo: TWTD



Bert added 11:55 - Jan 31

Does this mean that he is viewed as a starting possibility whist our strikers are struggling to find the net ? 3

algarvefan added 12:11 - Jan 31

What harm could it do to give this lad a try off the bench or maybe a start, with our regular strikers, not striking, it has to be worth a punt, he has the pace and physique to be a good striker in Div1. 1

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 12:13 - Jan 31

No, it means he hasn't agreed to a new contract and will be in the wilderness or sold. 3

Europablue added 12:32 - Jan 31

Isn't the point of sending a player out on loan to get them playing in the first team. Simpson has kept his end of the deal and produced the goods, he's absolutely earned his chance from the bench at least to show what he can do considering that the forwards are not firing on all cylinders currently. 0

johnwarksshorts added 12:37 - Jan 31

Not sure it will happen but I'd like to see the lad given a go maybe sub against Gillingham or Doncaster see what he can do, big strong lad with good hold up play. 1

TimmyH added 12:54 - Jan 31

Should stay here until the end of the season and see what we can get out of him. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:05 - Jan 31

I hope this means he's now in the first team mix, but we shall have to see. 0

