Rochdale Among Clubs to Make Harper Enquiry
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 11:54
TWTD understands League Two Rochdale are among a number of clubs to have made loan enquiries to the Blues regarding midfielder Rekeem Harper with League One sides also having made contact with Town about the 21-year-old.
Harper moved to Portman Road from West Brom in the summer and started the season in the starting XI but hasn’t made a senior appearance since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s at the start of December, although he was on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Town boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there were loan options on the table for both Harper and Idris El Mizouni.
We understand Rochdale are among a number of clubs to have approached Town regarding Harper with League One sides also keen.
El Mizouni is now not expected to move out on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline having made his first appearance under McKenna at Hillsborough at the weekend with the new Blues boss having been impressed with the Tunisia international's display.
Meanwhile, Scott Fraser's move to Charlton Athletic is nearing its completion.
