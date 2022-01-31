Rochdale Among Clubs to Make Harper Enquiry

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 11:54

TWTD understands League Two Rochdale are among a number of clubs to have made loan enquiries to the Blues regarding midfielder Rekeem Harper with League One sides also having made contact with Town about the 21-year-old.

Harper moved to Portman Road from West Brom in the summer and started the season in the starting XI but hasn’t made a senior appearance since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s at the start of December, although he was on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there were loan options on the table for both Harper and Idris El Mizouni.

We understand Rochdale are among a number of clubs to have approached Town regarding Harper with League One sides also keen.

El Mizouni is now not expected to move out on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline having made his first appearance under McKenna at Hillsborough at the weekend with the new Blues boss having been impressed with the Tunisia international's display.

Meanwhile, Scott Fraser's move to Charlton Athletic is nearing its completion.





Linkboy13 added 11:56 - Jan 31

I think he's one of many players who will be moving on before next season. 0

itfcserbia added 12:01 - Jan 31

Harper to League 2 Rochdale? That would be very disappointing. I'm sorry but El Mizouni was completely out of depth against Sheffield and would much rather like to see Harper stay and get a chance out of those two. 2

PositivelyPortman added 12:03 - Jan 31

I reckon that it’d be a major mistake to let Harper leave. He’s still developing and could be a really top player. If he’s off on loan somewhere, I’m cool with that. 1

MaySixth added 12:09 - Jan 31

Needs games. 1

blues1 added 12:23 - Jan 31

Itfcserbia. Can only assume u either weren't at Sheffield or u were drunk. El mizouni played well. Was far from out of his depth. 2

Bazza8564 added 12:28 - Jan 31

Im with Positively Portman, I see something in this lad that's worth investing in. We didnt pay a fee for him, he wont be on huge wages, I believe in 2 years we will see a strength and maturity in him, even if he isnt first choice every week. We are always going to need quality in depth 0

Cakeman added 12:36 - Jan 31

He needs game time somewhere as does Pigott, Burgess and Edwards to name just a few. Unfortunately Paul Cook’s massive rebuild in the Summer was built on high quantity of similar standard players many of which are vying for the same or similar positions.

I would imagine there will be yet another mini rebuild this Summer too.

I’ve never seen anything quite like it at any other football club! 1

budgieplucker added 13:00 - Jan 31

I am not sure Bakinson is any better than this lad so I was hoping the McKenna could do some magic and give the boy some new confidence and fit in a role that suits him. But looks like Bakinson will now be the favoured back up to Morsy and Evans. 1

Radlett_blue added 13:05 - Jan 31

Harper's career isn't going as he would have hoped, is it? From playing for WBA in the Premier League to being loaned to Rochdale. Not sure what's gone wrong, but he seems well out of favour at Town. A signing I was quite excited about at the time, but it seemed McKenna couldn't have rated him or he wouldn't have signed Bakinson. 0