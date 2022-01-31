Town Confirm Nolan's Exit

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 12:04 Town have confirmed that midfielder Jon Nolan’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent. Nolan’s deal was due to end in the summer but his terms have been settled now to allow him to join another club outside the transfer window, which closes at 11pm this evening. The 29-year-old’s departure comes as little surprise as he hasn’t featured this season having suffered a series of injuries over the last year. Nolan joined the Blues along with team-mate Toto Nsiala from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road. In total, he made 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, most recently featuring in the 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland in January last year. Soon afterwards, he was relegated to training with the U23s by then-manager Paul Lambert. The Liverpudlian picked up a knee injury in training on his successor Paul Cook’s first day at the club and suffered a calf problem in pre-season and then a further setback in the autumn. Asked about Nolan’s fitness situation on Friday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “He’s probably still a little bit away from contending to start games. He’s back in the training group. “When you’ve been out for a good amount of time, you can often get some other little issues and niggles on the side, that’s stalled him at times over recent periods, I believe. “Thankfully, his major injury that he had has much improved, no big long-term issues there hopefully, so now it’s just about getting a rhythm in training, that’s obviously a challenge when you’ve had a longer injury and a long time out. “At the moment, he’s just trying to get a consistent run and rhythm of training, build that resilience up to be able to be out there competing every day and he’s getting through that at the moment and getting closer and if he can keep doing that he can obviously start to contend for minutes, but at the moment he’s still a bit away from that.” A number of other League One clubs are likely to have noted Nolan's availability.

Photo: Matchday Images



MaySixth added 12:18 - Jan 31

Shame it never worked out.

Hope he stays free from injuries and he gets some games.

Feels like a good player in there somewhere. 1

Smithy added 12:19 - Jan 31

£2 million for Nsiala and Nolan effing hell! 1

Doug_The_Jug added 12:36 - Jan 31

Good luck at Col U Jon 1

