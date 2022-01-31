Fraser's Charlton Move Confirmed
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 13:03
Midfielder Scott Fraser’s move to Charlton has been confirmed, the 26-year-old having agreed a deal until the summer of 2025.
As reported earlier, TWTD understands the undisclosed fee agreed is larger than the sum the Blues paid for the Scot in the summer when he joined from MK Dons.
Fraser told the Addicks club site: “I’m looking forward to playing for Charlton. It’s a big club, an ambitious club and I’m happy to be part of it.
“I’ve spoken to the manager and to [director of recruiting] Steve Gallen – it is a club that has got the ambition to go and do well and that matches mine.”
Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson added: “I’m really happy we’ve been able to bring Scott to the club. He is a player that I have admired from afar for a while, he has such quality and will be an excellent fit in our system.”
Town turned down the Addicks’ initial offer for the 26-year-old at the end of last week before the South Londoners came in with a new bid over the weekend.
Swansea, managed by Fraser’s former MK manager Russell Martin, had repeatedly been linked with Fraser during January, but with the Welsh club never making any contact with the Blues.
Fraser made 18 starts and two sub appearances, scoring once, on his debut, in his short spell at Portman Road.
Photo: TWTD
