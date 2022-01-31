Coulson Linked With Posh Loan

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 14:53 Blues loanee Hayden Coulson is reportedly set to join Championship Peterborough United on loan from Middlesbrough once his Town departure is confirmed. TWTD revealed this morning that Coulson will be returning to Boro before today’s 11pm deadline and, according to the Daily Mail, he will then join Posh for the remainder of the campaign. The 23-year-old has had an injury-hit spell with the Blues making only six appearances since signing in August. The Gateshead-born full-back was expected to remain at Portman Road until the end of the season but his loan deal included the provision for his return to the Riverside during January. Elsewhere, Neil Harris, who was interviewed for the Town manager's job in December, has been appointed the new manager of Gillingham, who are at Portman Road on Saturday. Meanwhile, former Blues bosses Mick McCarthy and Paul Cook are among the names to have been linked with the manager's job at Sunderland, Lee Johnson having been sacked following Saturday's 6-0 hammering at Bolton Wanderers. McCarthy was previously manager at the Stadium of Light between 2003 and 2006.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ipswichbusiness added 14:59 - Jan 31

Sunderland could also interview Roy Keane, Paul Jewell, Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert; they are welcome to an6 of them! 3

Linkboy13 added 15:00 - Jan 31

They won't be championship for much longer. Coulson's future for me is as an attacking left sided midfielder he's just not strong enough to play full back. 0

elliotolly01 added 15:06 - Jan 31

Whats the point? 0

buzbyblue added 15:20 - Jan 31

given his injury record at both Middlesbrough and Ipswich they'll be lucky to get 90mins out of him before the end of the season 0

Europablue added 15:22 - Jan 31

Sunderland were crazy to sack their manager. It would serve them right if they did get Cook etc. 1

Fat_Boy_Tim added 16:01 - Jan 31

Apparently they might be in for Nolan too!! 0

Len_Brennan added 16:03 - Jan 31

@Ipswichbusiness - I have a vision now of Sunderland being managed by all 4 Paul's simultaneously, in a Spiderman : No Way Home, multiverse kind of reality! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments