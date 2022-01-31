Town Re-Sign Keeper Hayes
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 17:17
Town have re-signed goalkeeper Nick Hayes from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.
Hayes, who is from Clacton, came through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 having won three England U17 caps while at Portman Road, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris.
The keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before joining Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town.
In June 2020 he was released by the Canaries when he joined Salford City, where he made one senior appearance in the EFL Trophy with Vaclav Hladky the Ammies' number one, before leaving them and joining Hemel Hempstead last February.
“I see potential in Nick, he’s the type of goalkeeper we want to work with and develop further,” Town’s head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin told the club site.
“He’s a local lad that has impressed us with his attitude and ability over the past couple of weeks whilst in training with the goalkeepers. He has the foundations to be an excellent goalkeeper in the future.”
Elsewhere, former Blues winger Dylan Connolly has left Northampton to sign for Morecambe.
Photos: James Ager/ITFC
