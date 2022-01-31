Town Re-Sign Keeper Hayes

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 17:17 Town have re-signed goalkeeper Nick Hayes from National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town. Hayes, who is from Clacton, came through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 having won three England U17 caps while at Portman Road, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris. The keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before joining Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town. In June 2020 he was released by the Canaries when he joined Salford City, where he made one senior appearance in the EFL Trophy with Vaclav Hladky the Ammies' number one, before leaving them and joining Hemel Hempstead last February. “I see potential in Nick, he’s the type of goalkeeper we want to work with and develop further,” Town’s head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin told the club site. “He’s a local lad that has impressed us with his attitude and ability over the past couple of weeks whilst in training with the goalkeepers. He has the foundations to be an excellent goalkeeper in the future.” Elsewhere, former Blues winger Dylan Connolly has left Northampton to sign for Morecambe.

Photos: James Ager/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 17:22 - Jan 31

Lovely to see some youngsters getting a second chance. Not all players are going to be physically or mentally ready for professional football at 18. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:24 - Jan 31

Connoly has joined Northampton to sign for Morcombe? Convoluted transfer that 0

HighgateBlue added 17:24 - Jan 31

We have some good history, and unfinished business, with Polish keepers. Best of luck to the lad! 0

SussexTractor added 17:24 - Jan 31

Well come back Nick Hayes, although you will have to be one hell of a goalkeeper to displace Christian "the cat" Walton, our best signing for a long time. 0

Monkey_Blue added 17:29 - Jan 31

We’ve not really had a young keeper pushing for first team football for a while. Are white and Hayes that? Not seen much of white and can’t recall seeing Hayes but good luck to both of them. First task is to get on the bench ahead of Hladky. 0

PhilTWTD added 17:29 - Jan 31

BlueandTruesince82



Sorry, made a mess of that! 0

Linkboy13 added 17:34 - Jan 31

I might be wrong but haven't we already got three keepers, Walton, Hladky and White. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments