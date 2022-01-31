Coulson's Recall and Peterborough Move Confirmed

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 17:47

Town have confirmed loanee Hayden Coulson’s return to Middlesbrough, as revealed by TWTD this morning, with the left-back now joining Peterborough United on another loan spell.

The 23-year-old was recalled by Boro after an injury-hit half-season at Portman Road which limited him to six starts.

Town signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford last Thursday with Coulson’s departure having already been agreed with the Teessiders.

Coulson joins Championship Posh with immediate effect with manager Darren Ferguson delighted to have made the signing.

“Hayden is an aggressive left-sided defender who can play as a left-back or as a left wing-back,” he told the Posh official website.

“He has Championship experience with over 20 appearances at this level for Middlesbrough. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Coulson added: “The opportunity to play Championship football was a big attraction and I am joining a club that is fighting to stay in the division, so every point is crucial.

“When I sat down with the manager, he discussed about how he wants to play and I feel I can help the team achieve their objective.

“In the modern game, if you are a full-back or a wing-back, the job is to defend and support the attack.

“I feel fit and I am looking forward to meeting the lads and looking forward to the weekend.

“It is mad to be involved on deadline day, but it is nice to get it done earlier in the week, so I can get used to everything.

“The Championship is a relentless league, every game is difficult, but I am sure we have what it takes to survive.”

No further incoming Town additions are expected before this evening's 11pm deadline.

Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete, who was linked with the Blues on Friday and has been the subject of rumours regarding a Town move throughout the day, is closing in on a move to Sunderland.

Town are also reported to have made an enquiry regarding Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers, who was also a target last January when he instead joined Lincoln City, but the 19-year-old is believed to be joining a Championship club with Huddersfield among the interested parties, having spent the first half of the campaign at AFC Bournemouth.





Photo: Matchday Images

Thai_Blue added 18:07 - Jan 31

Shame he was injured as I thought that he looked pretty good. 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:16 - Jan 31

We had 28 senior players not including the likes of clements et Al who have made senior appearances. The new ownership said the “roster” was too big and then increased it. Kenlock, Nolan, Nsiala, Fraser, Coulson, Barrie, Holy, Clements and probably someone I’ve forgotten have gone. We’ve got it seems Thompson, Barkinson and Simpson in…. That seems like a much more manageable first team squad. Wouldn’t object to one more in if it was an exciting signing but we have numbers and decent quality already. 0

Gforce added 18:22 - Jan 31

Really disappointing to hear Matete is joining Sunderland, I thought we had a deal lined up in the summer.

I suppose you win some ,lose some.

0

RobITFC added 18:26 - Jan 31

Bet he plays every game for them! 0

ringwoodblue added 18:39 - Jan 31

Shame as he looked our best left-sided player even under the Cookie Monster so I think he would’ve done even better under McKenna. He obviously fancies a relegation scrap in the Championship more than a promotion push in Lg1.



Good luck to him. 0

grinch added 18:42 - Jan 31

Who would he join for a promotion push Ringwood 0