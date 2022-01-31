Tractor Girls Drawn at Home to Saints in FA Cup

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 19:57

Ipswich Town Women have drawn Southampton at home in the fifth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup with the tie to be played on Sunday 27th February.

The Blues currently head FA National League Southern Premier Division with Southampton third eight points behind with four games in hand.

Town have Southampton have met twice already this season. The Saints won the first meeting 1-0 at Goldstar Ground in the FA Women’s National League Cup, while the Blues were victorious in the only league game contest so far, 2-0 at Snows Stadium.

The Blues are in the fifth round for the second time in their history having previously reached the last 16 in 2019/20 when they were knocked out by Manchester City after becoming the first fourth tier side to reach that stage.





Photo: Action Images