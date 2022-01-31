Harper Joins Crewe On Loan

Monday, 31st Jan 2022 21:17

Midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One strugglers Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season.

Earlier this afternoon, TWTD reported that League Two Rochdale had enquired regarding the 21-year-old but with League One sides also keen on the former West Brom schemer.

Harper moved to Portman Road from the Baggies in the summer and began the season in the starting XI but hasn’t made a senior appearance since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s at the start of December, although he was on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there were loan options on the table for both Harper and Idris El Mizouni.

El Mizouni is now not set move out on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline having made his first appearance under McKenna at Hillsborough at the weekend with the new Blues boss having been impressed with the Tunisia international's display and with Town shorter on central midfield options after the departures of Scott Fraser and Jon Nolan, and with skipper Sam Morsy suspended for another two matches.

Speaking about the duo potentially going out on loan just over a week ago, manager Kieran McKenna said: “We want them to be part of our plans going forward and we want them to be here in pre-season competing for places and showing what they can do and trying to fight their way into the team.

“Both of them are probably at the stage where they haven’t played as much football as they would like to this year.

“Idris is still trying to work his way into senior football but is a great personality, a hungry boy who works hard in training and I’m sure he’s going to be a very good player.

“And Rekeem is someone who has had good exposure at an early age at West Brom. Again, a real talent that has got really good ingredients but hasn’t had a real run of games, probably over the course of his career so far probably hasn’t had six, seven or eight league games in a row.

“We’ve had conversations with both of them, and we’ve discussed the pathway and the plans for them over the longer term and part of that was that we think that it would be a good option for them to seek games until the end of the season somewhere where they can play regularly.

“Really put a run of games together and gain experience and confidence and exposure and putting themselves in a better position for going into next year.

“So, that’s something that we’re working on as a club. Obviously, it needs to be the right fit for both of them and somewhere that we feel that will be right for their development.”

Elsewhere, former Town striker Kieffer Moore, 29, has joined AFC Bournemouth from Cardiff City.





Karlosfandangal added 21:22 - Jan 31

Not quite ready for Ipswich yet but I can see him having a future with the Town. Good for him to get some game time 4

istanblue added 21:23 - Jan 31

From Premier League to League 1 relegation fodder in the space of a season. Quite the fall from grace. -4

beachcomber added 21:24 - Jan 31

Good luck to Rekeem.

That’s quite a few midfielders moving out - Fraser, Nolan, Harper and Healy. Did any come in? Who is left? 1

ArnieM added 21:25 - Jan 31

I bet we end up selling him though …. 1

Monkey_Blue added 21:31 - Jan 31

A lot of wages shed in January. A good thing in my opinion in terms of getting the first team squad down in size and to make sure we don’t fall foul of FFP. Waltons contract plus the two new loans wouldn’t have been cheap. 1

KiwiTractor added 21:31 - Jan 31

Hopefully he gets a run of games at Crewe 0

ITFC_Singapore added 21:35 - Jan 31

Sad to say after the big fanfare when he arrived, but he may have found his level with this loan move. Was extremely poor whenever he did make it on to the pitch earlier in the season and clearly successive managers have seen what most of us also saw. He is young, so of course he may improve, but based on the bit of evidence from this season he would not, and should not be anywhere near our first team if we have hopes of building a promotion side. On a somewhat related note......what has happened to Edwards ?? He was also not too great in the time he had in the team, but he did look to have some raw ability at least that might be able to flourish. 0

FrankMarshall added 21:37 - Jan 31

@beachcomber



Evans, Bakkinson, Morsy, Carroll, Edwards, Celina. But yes, with El Mizouni, Harper, Fraser and Nolan on the way we do suddenly seem a bit light. Couple of injuries and we'd be moving strikers into midfield or wing. 0

Pettabelieveit added 21:56 - Jan 31

Don’t really understand the negativity surrounding this/the player. Clearly a talented boy so going and getting some games and hopefully returning in a position to stake a claim in our side is beneficial to all, as opposed to being a bit part until the end of the season. 1

mervetheswerve added 21:57 - Jan 31

I T F C Singapore

What are you on about Cook never gave him much game time think your being a bit harsh 0

blues1 added 21:58 - Jan 31

Frankmarshall. Read the story correctly. El Mizouni isn't going. And we do have1 or 2 players in the u23s who could come in if absolutely necessary. You've slso left out aluko, in that list. And Chaplin can play in midfield too 0

blues1 added 22:01 - Jan 31

Beachcomber considering nolan hasn't played for over a year now, harper hasn't played for a few monoliths and Healey isn't even a 1st team player anyway, losing them hardly makes any difference 0