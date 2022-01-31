Harper Joins Crewe On Loan
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 21:17
Midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One strugglers Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season.
Earlier this afternoon, TWTD reported that League Two Rochdale had enquired regarding the 21-year-old but with League One sides also keen on the former West Brom schemer.
Harper moved to Portman Road from the Baggies in the summer and began the season in the starting XI but hasn’t made a senior appearance since the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s at the start of December, although he was on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Town boss Kieran McKenna said on Friday that there were loan options on the table for both Harper and Idris El Mizouni.
El Mizouni is now not set move out on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline having made his first appearance under McKenna at Hillsborough at the weekend with the new Blues boss having been impressed with the Tunisia international's display and with Town shorter on central midfield options after the departures of Scott Fraser and Jon Nolan, and with skipper Sam Morsy suspended for another two matches.
Speaking about the duo potentially going out on loan just over a week ago, manager Kieran McKenna said: “We want them to be part of our plans going forward and we want them to be here in pre-season competing for places and showing what they can do and trying to fight their way into the team.
“Both of them are probably at the stage where they haven’t played as much football as they would like to this year.
“Idris is still trying to work his way into senior football but is a great personality, a hungry boy who works hard in training and I’m sure he’s going to be a very good player.
“And Rekeem is someone who has had good exposure at an early age at West Brom. Again, a real talent that has got really good ingredients but hasn’t had a real run of games, probably over the course of his career so far probably hasn’t had six, seven or eight league games in a row.
“We’ve had conversations with both of them, and we’ve discussed the pathway and the plans for them over the longer term and part of that was that we think that it would be a good option for them to seek games until the end of the season somewhere where they can play regularly.
“Really put a run of games together and gain experience and confidence and exposure and putting themselves in a better position for going into next year.
“So, that’s something that we’re working on as a club. Obviously, it needs to be the right fit for both of them and somewhere that we feel that will be right for their development.”
Elsewhere, former Town striker Kieffer Moore, 29, has joined AFC Bournemouth from Cardiff City.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]