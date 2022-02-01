FA Release Written Reasons For Morsy Ban

Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 11:34 The FA has released written reasons behind their Independent Regulatory Commission’s decision to suspend Blues skipper Sam Morsy for four games following his clash with Accrington Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton. Morsy was charged with violent conduct by the FA for the incident which took place just before the half hour in Town’s 2-1 victory over Stanley at Portman Road. The referee, Geoff Eltringham, missed the incident at the time and had already submitted his report before emailing the FA after seeing video footage, which had been widely shared on social media following a tweet by Accrington chairman Andy Holt. At the hearing held last Tuesday, Town provided additional evidence to the Commission, former players Stuart Ripley and Lawrie Sanchez and ex-referee Ray Olivier. However, they felt it “was not easy to make out what had occurred from the footage provided by ITFC but it could be seen that SM [Morsy] raised his right arm and made contact with the Accrington player”. The Commission believed the evidence of the footage conclusively illustrated a ‘serious missed incident’ of violent conduct. “From the footage provided by the FA, all three Commission members felt that they could comfortably say that SM had deliberately struck his opponent in the face with his right hand as they came together. “It was, to the mind of the Commission, clear that SM had rapidly jabbed his hand out towards the face of his opponent.” The FA’s written reasons can be found in full here. Morsy has served two matches of his ban but will miss Saturday’s home game against Gillingham and next Tuesday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers.

grinch added 11:40 - Feb 1

moral of story don't raise your hands like he did as lots are caught on camera at different angles and if players go down like they have been shot then you leave yourself wide open and as captain the team in a difficult position for 4 games if tge ref had seen it then again we would have had 10 men for alot of the game hope he has learnt from this incident 0

borge added 11:40 - Feb 1

Points 12 and 13 in their report are somewhat contradictory - how can they 'comfortably' say that he deliberately struck the Accrington player's face having said it wasn't easy to make out what had occurred?



Silly boy for raising his hands regardless though. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:45 - Feb 1

The way that I am reading paragraphs 12 and 13 is that there are two video clips, one from the Club and one from the FA. The one from the club is unclear, but shows him raising his hand and the other is better and shows a blow. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:49 - Feb 1

Trial by social media then! Disappointing that failure of referee twice to recognise it through his own methods and it takes the opposition chairman to whinge like a chastised brat to get anything done.

Not saying that SM wasnt guilty of something but four games for a twitter rant feels a little out of line

0

galacticoblue added 11:53 - Feb 1

It is still all basically guesswork and promotes the reason why players will fall over at the slightest of contacts. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 11:56 - Feb 1

Take it that the 4th Official missed the incident that was almost in front of him. Sam shouldnt have done it but I do think that Hamilton was "playing the game" 0

wiltshireblue added 12:00 - Feb 1

I'm sure i'll be shot down when someone points out I'm talking cr*p, but...



Is my understanding right in that if it was seen at the time he would have been red carded and given a 2 match suspension. I know there's circumstances where that can be extended after the event in extreme situations. However, I'd imagine after a flash in the pan moment Stanley would have been chuffed us being down to 10 men and might not have caused a stir after enjoying that element of it.



However, as all officials totally failed to spot it at the time, he gets 4 games??. I don't get it. I understand punishment for the event but extra for it not being spotted is beyond me.



Looks like the Stanley Chairman won then 0

