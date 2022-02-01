Covid Passes No Longer Required For Entry to Portman Road

Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 11:42

Town have confirmed that Covid passes will no longer be required when entering Portman Road, however, the club continues to recommend that fans take lateral flow tests prior to matches and follow public health guidance.

A statement on the club site reads: “Following the Government's easing of Covid-19 Plan B restrictions, and in line with the latest guidance, the club can confirm Covid passes will no longer be required as a condition of entry to Portman Road.

“The club continues to encourage fans to follow public health guidance when attending matches, including wearing face coverings when indoors or in crowded areas, maintaining good hand hygiene and not attending if you've recently tested positive for Covid-19 or displaying symptoms.

“The club encourages supporters to take a lateral flow test before departing for Portman Road, and will continue to have a lateral flow testing centre in Alderman Park, which is opposite the Magnus Group West Stand turnstiles, for supporters who wish to take a test before entering Portman Road.

“We would like to thank our supporters for their continued support and co-operation throughout the 2021/22 season.”





Photo: Matchday Images