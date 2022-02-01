Town Allocated Another 1,700 Tickets For MK

Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 14:45 Town have been allocated another 1,700 seats for the visit to MK Dons on Saturday 12th February having already sold 5,000 tickets for the visit to Stadium MK. The new tranche goes on sale from Wednesday morning at 10am priced at £22 for adults, £17 for seniors aged 65-plus, £7 for under-18s and free for under-12s. Full details on the club site here. MK, who are fourth in League One, five places and 11 points ahead of the Blues, are managed by one-time academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning with former defenders David Wright and Chris Hogg, and keeper Lewis Price all members of his backroom team.

Photo: Action Images



Jugsy added 14:48 - Feb 1

Amazing, are we almost turning this into a home fixture?! 1

Fatboy added 14:52 - Feb 1

Very frustrating how these are being released in dribs and drabs. Hopefully everyone who wants one will get one... eventually. 1

DifferentGravy added 15:00 - Feb 1

Just unbelievable support.....and this for a team in League 1 currently sitting outside the playoffs.



Really hope the players do the tremendous following justice



COYB 0

