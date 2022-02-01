U18s Beaten By Colchester
Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 17:19
Town’s U18s were beaten 1-0 by Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon.
Darnell Asare-Williams scored the only goal of the game for the U’s in the first half.
The Blues’ youngsters drew 1-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday with Yousuf Hoque (pictured) the Town scorer.
Adem Atay’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South.
Photo: James Ager
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]