U18s Beaten By Colchester

Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 17:19

Town’s U18s were beaten 1-0 by Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon.

Darnell Asare-Williams scored the only goal of the game for the U’s in the first half.

The Blues’ youngsters drew 1-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday with Yousuf Hoque (pictured) the Town scorer.

Adem Atay’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: James Ager