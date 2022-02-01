Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Beaten By Colchester
Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 17:19

Town’s U18s were beaten 1-0 by Colchester United at Playford Road this afternoon.

Darnell Asare-Williams scored the only goal of the game for the U’s in the first half.

The Blues’ youngsters drew 1-1 at home to Millwall on Saturday with Yousuf Hoque (pictured) the Town scorer.

Adem Atay’s side are second in Professional Development League Two South.


