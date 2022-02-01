Nolan Joins Bristol Rovers
Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 18:13
Departed Blues midfielder Jon Nolan has joined League Two Bristol Rovers.
The 29-year-old left Town yesterday after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
Nolan joined the Blues along with team-mate Toto Nsiala from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road.
In total, he made 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, most recently featuring in the 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland in January last year. Soon afterwards, he was relegated to training with the U23s by then-manager Paul Lambert.
The Liverpudlian picked up a knee injury in training on his successor Paul Cook’s first day at the club and suffered a calf problem in pre-season and then a further setback in the autumn.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 286 bloggers
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Moans About Loans by ElephantintheRoom
Christmas came early for Town supporters with the surprising appointment of a manager who may actually have a future in the game.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]