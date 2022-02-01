Nolan Joins Bristol Rovers

Tuesday, 1st Feb 2022 18:13 Departed Blues midfielder Jon Nolan has joined League Two Bristol Rovers. The 29-year-old left Town yesterday after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. Nolan joined the Blues along with team-mate Toto Nsiala from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road. In total, he made 59 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, most recently featuring in the 1-0 home defeat by Sunderland in January last year. Soon afterwards, he was relegated to training with the U23s by then-manager Paul Lambert. The Liverpudlian picked up a knee injury in training on his successor Paul Cook’s first day at the club and suffered a calf problem in pre-season and then a further setback in the autumn.

Photo: Matchday Images



blueboy1981 added 18:22 - Feb 1

Good Luck Jon Nolan, with your New Club.

Lot’s of Good Football left in Nolan, with an injury free run of games. 6

Linkboy13 added 18:27 - Feb 1

Yes a good footballer and scorer of some quality goals. 0

Suffolkboy added 18:33 - Feb 1

Will need to demonstrate a solid return of character and be able to be injury free so he might regain his best form .

Good luck!l

COYB 0

ntoms97 added 18:47 - Feb 1

Funny way of spelling Colchester? 2

Cloddyseedbed added 18:52 - Feb 1

59 starts since joining in August 2018. You can dress it up how you like, can't all be down to unlucky with injuries. Having a bad attitude can also be a big factor. Should have gone when the club had a mass clear out. He'll probably be like McGoldrick now, never hardly miss a game and be full of running. For whatever reason he was not a good signing for us and can feel very lucky to have been paid so much for so little in return. -2

Saxonblue74 added 18:53 - Feb 1

Will be an excellent acquisition for a lge2 club if he can gain his fitness back. 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:54 - Feb 1

Thanks Jon - 10 goals in 59 games ain't bad for a midfielder. Hope you get playing very soon and stay injury free. 1

MaySixth added 19:01 - Feb 1

Joey Barton 0

Mac2812 added 19:01 - Feb 1

Colchester will be gutted 1

cat added 19:16 - Feb 1

Thing I liked bout Nolan is as soon as he gets the ball he looks to go forward. Shame bout his injury record but good luck nonetheless 0

Nobbysnuts added 19:26 - Feb 1

They are warming up the treatment table as we speak as that's where he will spend 90% of the season 😉 -1

